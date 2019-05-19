Letters to the Editor Letters: May 19, 2019

Thanks to woman who found purse

This note is a heartfelt thank you to the woman who found my purse when I inadvertently left it at the Richland Walmart. She went to a great deal of trouble to try to locate me.

I keep in my purse a list of phone numbers of friends and family whom I call frequently, and she went down the list, calling each person on the list (some of whom answered but apparently treated her somewhat rudely) until she got to my husband’s cell phone number.

He was at the Reach Museum, where he is a docent, and when he identified the purse as mine, she took the time and trouble to take it to him (I was running around Walmart in a panic trying to locate my purse and my cell phone was in the purse).

I want the woman to know how grateful I am to her for her kindness; and I want readers of the Tri-City Herald to know that, despite all the hatred that seems to be so prevalent in the world today, there are still really good people out there, and we are all very fortunate that some of them live in the Tri-Cities.

Brenda E. Sartoris, Richland

Recall ‘no action’ Oregon faction

Time for senators and representatives to be recalled. They appear to be more interested in their own thoughts rather than the thoughts of Oregon voters. It doesn’t take a dummy to see there is a national emergency at our border. Each of the representatives voted to veto Trump’s emergency order. This is not a partisan issue.

Oregon stand up and remove these swamp dwellers who only seem interested in protecting their own interests rather than the voters’ beliefs. They are: Suzanne Bonamici, Greg Walden, Earl Blumenauer, Peter DeFazio, and Kurt Schrader.

What we do see is no action by our Sens. Wyden and Merkley except to spend taxpayers’ dollars on visiting the border rather than moving to protect our border. There have been no positive actions by them.

Oregon, let’s clean house! Recall all of them. They are not smart enough to see a national emergency. It is already a proven fact they aren’t smart enough to even see a national emergency because they voted against it.

They all represent a “No Action Faction” in Oregon. It’s time they earn their money, the same all of us must do.

Patricia Maier, Hermiston

He’s not surprised by abortion vote

Wow! Everybody should read what I receive from my news sources of our “it’s all about me, I want” (supposed) civil society. Every currently sitting Democratic senator except three voted in favor to allow the killing of a baby (person) simply for being born alive after a botched abortion. One Republican senator introduced the Baby’s Born Alive Protection bill and called for unanimous consent for it. But, our very own senator, Patty Murray blocked it! Has human life become so mundane, expendable, of no value and non-miraculous? A previous Congress passed legislation making it a federal crime to molest, harm or destroy the embryo of bald eagles and Gov. Inslee just signed sweeping legislation to try to save orcas in Puget Sound. Should they really be afforded more protection than our families’, friends’ and neighbors’ babies? Shocking, absolutely, but I must say that I’m very sorry that it just doesn’t surprise me any more.