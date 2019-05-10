Letters to the Editor Letters: May 10, 2019

Recognize, thank our school nurses

On May 8, we recognized our school nurses by celebrating National School Nurse Day as a way to foster a better understanding of the role of school nurses in the educational setting.

Today’s children face more chronic health illnesses (e.g. asthma, diabetes, food allergies, mental health, etc.) than ever before. School nurses, as licensed professionals, take threats to student health very seriously. As a school nurse, they take on a variety of roles every day. For many children, the school nurse is the only health professional they may have access to, except in emergencies.

Did you know that only three out of five schools across the country have full-time school nurses? That means other school professionals with no medical training must sometimes step in and provide some level of care.

Healthier students are better learners. Evidence-based research in fields ranging from neuroscience and child development to epidemiology and public health supports this argument. As we celebrate our school nurses this week, please take a moment to say “thank you” to the school nurse in your student’s school. For me, I say thank you to Rayechel Treece at McClintock Elementary School and Danielle Harvey at Richland High School.

Denise Reddinger, Richland

Is it fake news? Or a lying liar?

According to the Washington Post newspaper, our president has reportedly made more than 10,000 false or misleading claims since he has been in office.

The Post Fact Checker database during his first 100 days in office shows he averaged about 5 misleading or false claims a day.

During the first 601 days, he made it to 5,000, an average of 8 claims a day.

Between the first 601 days and 226 days later on April 26th, he averaged 23 claims a day.

The Post also reports that our president has earned 21 “bottomless Pinocchios,” meaning statements that have earned three or four Pinocchios and have been repeated at least 20 times.

Briefly, the Washington Post Pinocchio ratings are as follows:

One Pinocchio: Some shading or selective telling of the facts (mostly true).

Two Pinocchios: Significant omissions and/or exaggerations. Creating a misleading impression by tricky rewording of known facts (similar to half true).

Three Pinocchios: Significant factual error and/or obvious contradictions. Statements which are technically correct but are taken out of context (mostly false).

Four Pinocchios: Whoppers.

Bill Petrie, Richland

My Part D plan is an insurance evil

Medicare medicine insurance world is evil. My pharmacist told me my new Medicare Part D RX Plan won’t pay for my Armour Thyroid. Evidently, some genius in this evil insurance world decided they will pay for synthetic man-made drugs but not bio-identical drugs. If your doctor determines a medicine for you, then that should be good enough IMHO! Looks like I have to go fishing again through the RX plan gauntlet of woe to locate some insurance provider that will cover bio-identical medicines. There is no doubt, Big Pharma and FDA government world is bad for humans.