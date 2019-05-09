Letters to the Editor Letters: May 9, 2019

Can we keep our republic alive?

Donald Trump imagines himself a genius and in one respect he is. He is expert at manipulating his true believers using propaganda methods and particularly social media. A TED Talk by Carole Cadwalladr is a sobering indictment of the abuse of social media that is threatening our republic and democracies all over the world.

A gun is pointed at the head of our democracy and the majority of Republicans are ready to pull the trigger. Afraid of being ‘primaried’ by a right-wing radical of Donald Trump’s choosing, elected Republicans excuse the lies, disparagements and inane tweets he routinely showers on us. They have yielded their ethics and morals to a person who has none. “Only minor crimes and constitutional issues nobody really cares about,” they say.

The choice could not be clearer. Shall we keep our historic republic with its checks and balances or surrender our government to the oppression of authoritarianism. We know the choice Republicans have made.

Benjamin Franklin said in 1787 in answer to the question of whether we have a monarchy or a republic, “A republic, if you can keep it.” It has fallen to our generation to decide if we can keep it.

Edward Rykiel, Richland

Venezuela turns toward tyranny

I would like to say thanks to Mr. Fred Higginbotham for his letter regarding the attack on the 2nd Amendment using skewed data from the Kellerman Study, University of Tennessee.

I have also reviewed various reports and data collected by federal law enforcement and health agencies to understand the extent of the various issues and the difficulties in data collection, verification, etc. These agencies are charged to provide lawmakers with unbiased and reliable information upon which to make decisions about whether to develop meaningful and appropriate legislation.

Manipulating the data to push an individual person’s agenda is unacceptable. With regard to “Why,” I will postulate that with the rise of the “Social Democrats,” we look no further than the events unfolding in Venezuela. Venezuela, where civilians, unarmed by the government, are being run down with state vehicles while they protest in the streets. Protesting the collapse of their economy, deteriorating living conditions, loss of personal freedoms, and of the inept Socialist turned totalitarian Communist regime’s failure to relinquish the reins of government. Note well the Progressive move from Socialism to Communism and ultimately totalitarianism and tyranny.

Michael Clayton, Pasco

Just try going to bed hour earlier

This letter is directed to all the kids that have recently written to the Herald requesting that the start of the school day be moved later in the morning (for example, Kids are tired, TCH, April 14, 2019), and to the adults that encourage this nonsense. Moving the school start time to later in the morning will not change the fact that there are 24 hours in a day. Regardless of what time school starts, in order for you to gain an extra hour to sleep or eat breakfast, you are going to have to cut an hour’s worth of something else from your daily schedule. Just go to bed earlier.