Letters to the Editor Letters: May 8, 2019

Want to write a letter to the editor? Here are some tips Tri-City Herald editorial writer Cecilia Rexus gives some pointers about writing letters to the editor. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tri-City Herald editorial writer Cecilia Rexus gives some pointers about writing letters to the editor.

Consider causes leading to abortion

Abortion is a difficult issue, but one point seems to be missing from the discussion. No woman wants an abortion. If you consider the reasons someone might seek an abortion, they include rape, incest, a woman’s health, malformed fetus and, yes, unintended pregnancy. Notice that none of these are anything a woman wants. If they did not exist, there would be no abortions. So, shouldn’t our public policies be directed at eliminating these?

How do abortion-restriction laws help? Unfortunately, they make things worse. The maternal mortality rate in the U.S. is the highest in the developed world and only in the U.S. has this rate been rising.

“Pro-life” policies impact the cost of, and access to, contraceptives and health care, especially for the poor, and closing clinics can reduce prenatal care as well as protection for sexually-transmitted diseases.

But, more disturbing is the subtle message that a woman’s body is a vessel to be used, with or without her consent. Is that not what abusive men also believe? Should we presume to know, or judge, another’s situation? The way to reduce abortions is not antiabortion laws, but to address those underlying causes that place women in such a difficult situation.

Theresa Bergsman, Richland

Benton GOP seeks attendees

If you believe that the safest place for an unborn child should be in the mother’s womb;

If you are sick and tired of being taxed every time you turn around to fund sketchy undefined government programs;

If you believe in free market capitalism without undue government interference in your business;

If you believe our nation’s borders should be secure and If you believe that the rights of citizenship should be granted to citizens and withheld from non-citizens; and

If you would like to join a group that doesn’t require a resolution to ban hate speech, because we don’t speak hate;

If you agree with all of the above, please let us be the first to welcome you to the Benton County Republican Party.

Bill and Deborah Sheretz, Kennewick

Large population shouldn’t dominate

The founding fathers created the electoral college to ensure all states were fairly represented. Why should one or two densely populated areas speak for the whole nation?

There are 3,141 counties in the U.S. Trump won 3,084 of them, Clinton won 57. There are 62 counties in New York State. Trump won 46 of them, Clinton won 16. Clinton won the popular vote by approximately 1.5 million votes. In the five counties that encompass NYC (Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Richmond and Queens) Clinton received well over 2 million more votes than Trump. Clinton won four of these counties; Trump won Richmond. Therefore these 5 counties alone, more than accounted for Clinton winning the popular vote of the entire country. These five counties comprise 319 square miles.

The United States is comprised of 3,797,000 square miles of territory. It would be ludicrous to even suggest that the vote of those who inhabit a mere 319 square miles should dictate the outcome of a national election.

Large, densely populated cities (NYC, Chicago, LA, etc.) Do not and should not speak for the rest of our country.

Ira Johnson, Kennewick

Editor’s note: Hilary Clinton won the popular vote by more than 2.86 million votes.

A parable for our current president

American history contains many myths. One of the more commonly known ones concerns the first president of the U.S. Young George Washington’s father caught him right after his son chopped down a cherry tree. The lad is quoted as saying, “I cannot tell a lie,” and couldn’t anyway as he had the evidence in his hand.

How different it might be to future schoolchildren when they learn about the 45th president. The Washington Post’s Fact Checker has recorded over 9,000 false and misleading claims since he took office. Might the kids of 2115 be taught a new myth, from the amoral leader of a changed country:

Father: Is that another NDA (non-disclosure agreement) to a trollop?

DJT: Father, I cannot tell the truth. It’s a letter to the Navy SEALS. I wish to join them.

Father: Wait, wait. Let me call that rummy podiatrist in the Bowery.

DJT: As you wish. Excuse me now while I go finish reading this biography of Martin Luther King.