Letters to the Editor Letters: May 3, 2019

Want to write a letter to the editor? Here are some tips Tri-City Herald editorial writer Cecilia Rexus gives some pointers about writing letters to the editor. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tri-City Herald editorial writer Cecilia Rexus gives some pointers about writing letters to the editor.

Recent firearms story unbalanced

The stories in the Feb. 17 Herald, regarding shootings since Parkland, Fla., were a bit unbalanced.

Biased references, including “The Trace” were used. This organization, financed by the anti-gun group “Every-Town-for-Gun-Safety,” founded by the multi-billionaire Bloomberg has vehemently fought Second Amendment rights for years.

One false statement began “With no federal data to rely on.” My web check produced; Bureau of Justice Statistics; National Institute of Justice; CDCs’ WIAQARS; (http//:lawcenter.giffords.org); and the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

Next “The lack of Federal research into gun violence is by design,” referencing the Dickey Amendment, re: the Kellerman Study, (University Tennessee). The CDC was barred only from using federal funds for promoting gun control as public health policy because, after funding/promoting the study, it was discovered, by independent analysis, that researchers manipulated data to reach a predetermined conclusion – i.e., guns at home increased risk of homicide. The CDC still collects data, publishing it in their WISQARS online tool.

Finally, I appeal to the readers to ponder why, out of all the rights our Founding Fathers wrote into our Constitution, they chose “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed” as second in importance only to our First Amendment Rights?

Fred Higginbotham, West Richland

Waiting for letters on Trump costs

Recently, several guardians of the public purse have written to criticize Gov. Inslee’s use of state employees for security on his trips to campaign for the presidency. May we expect to see letters from these same fair-minded folks decrying the Republican president’s use of Air Force 1 and Secret Service agents on his frequent re-election campaign expeditions? I’ll be waiting, but I won’t be holding my breath.

Mary Lynn Arter, Kennewick

Trumbo’s actions not the first time

This is not the first time Councilperson Trumbo has interfered with the citizens of this community. As a member of a committee working on the LINK project a few years back, I witnessed Mr. Trumbo harassing our committee and its leadership over and over again throughout the campaigns.

Mr. Trumbo would report fake allegations to the PDC (Public Disclosure Commission) regarding our finances, contributions, advertising and disclosures, after which the PDC was required by law to investigate.

Each round we would take the time, money and energy to prove the allegations to be “false and without merit.” Mr. Trumbo would immediately file new allegations. In the end, all cases were closed without merit, but it was clear his actions were meant to distract our committee and consume our time.

This is not what the citizens of this community want, need nor expect out of its elected leaders. The future of this community is at stake. It’s time to move on with leaders who encourage and support progress. Remove John Trumbo.