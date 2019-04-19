Letters to the Editor Letters: April 19, 2019

Vote yes to support new police station

The City of West Richland has an issue on the April ballot to decide if the city will build a new police station. While no one wants to pay more taxes, our city has grown by 115 percent in the last 20 years and this facility does not provide the necessary functionality – and hasn’t for the past several years – for our officers to safely and effectively perform their duties.

I am grateful that city residents have, over the years, supported public safety issues making West Richland a great place to live. I have served as a council member and as mayor for the City of West Richland, and I am sure that the mayor and council gave thoughtful consideration in putting this measure on the ballot. Our officers need our support. Please vote YES to provide a new facility that meets the needs and requirements for them to perform their duties.

Donna Noski, West Richland

White House security in doubt

I appreciated seeing Richard Badalamente’s piece in the April 10 issue. The concerns he relates are valid and reflect on my own experiences with security clearances.

However, worrying about the clearances given to Jared Kushner and others in the White House is like using band-aids to fix a guillotine wound. Everything he said about Jared is also true of his father-in-law – and more; secret conversations with Putin, Chinese eavesdroppers at Mar-A-Lago, etc.

My hope at this point is that the intelligence professionals are judicious about what they share with the president!

Ken Ames, Pasco

Crude driver needs patience

To the "gentleman" in the car at the intersection of S. Union Street and Clearwater early Thursday morning. I was the lady on the bike in front of you, who was there first, waiting for the light to change.

Yes, I was in the right turn lane, which prevented you from turning on the red light. You were impatient, for I heard you yell "Get the "an expletive" out of the way!", and when the light turned green and I moved, you yelled "an expletive!" at me.

At that intersection, the bike lane and right turn lane merge into one. Yes, it's a bad design, but I didn't design it. Cars in that lane are required to turn right, bicycles are not. I was going straight. That lane is too narrow to safely allow both a bike and a car in the same space at the same time, and there wasn't time to move anyway. I was where I was supposed to be, in the bike lane. Do you swear at people in front of you at the grocery checkout too? The world doesn't revolve around you, or me.

Please learn a little patience. I was on my way somewhere too.

Laurie Manera, Kennewick

Whose rights should we ignore?

I’m stunned whenever I read stories from people who are so willing to forfeit someone else’s constitutional rights for their own selfish peace of mind. Will said writers forfeit their First Amendment right because someone cares not for their religion, their freedom of speech, the right to peaceably assemble? How about their Fourth Amendment rights to be secure from unreasonable searches and seizures? Fifth Amendment, be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law?

Despite one’s personal feelings, as Joy K. Rasch’s letter implies, forfeiting millions of legal and lawful citizens rights for her own peace of mind is untenable. There’s millions who are willing to let said type opinions enjoy their rights enumerated in the Constitution and are adamant about retaining theirs. Those “immature” gun owners, soldiers, law enforcement, etc, are the very individuals keeping all of us as safe as they are able. A more real danger is false information.

Those “immature” millions will never allow their constitutional rights to be forfeit because someone wishes it so for “their” peace of mind. The Second Amendment was created to give citizens the opportunity to fight back against a tyrannical federal government. For education: https://www.constitutionfacts.com/us-constitution-amendments/bill-of-rights/