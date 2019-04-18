Letters to the Editor Letters: April 19, 2019

Want to write a letter to the editor? Here are some tips Tri-City Herald editorial writer Cecilia Rexus gives some pointers about writing letters to the editor. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tri-City Herald editorial writer Cecilia Rexus gives some pointers about writing letters to the editor.

Toughen rules on Electoral College

After gathering information from sources including those I know differ in opinion from myself, I try to vote for the person who most closely reflects my opinion and/or values whether in local, state or national elections. I have attended precinct meetings and even ‘manned’ the phones to get out the vote. I usually vote Democratic but have also voted Republican.

Although I do question if the Electoral College continues to be needed, that is not the reason for this letter. I was shocked/angry/disgusted to find that in the State of Washington, the person casting the electoral vote does not have to vote for the person chosen by his/her portion of the electorate. Did you expect the person casting your electoral vote to follow your vote? I did! If there is only a ‘fine’ for not voting as the electorate chose, then make the fine be worth the betrayal! I spoke with a local state representative and asked that this issue be reviewed. To my knowledge, no change has been made.

If you agree with me, please contact your state legislators and ask that this issue be reviewed and revised especially before the 2020 elections.

Betty Quinn, West Richland

Proposed police station costs too much

The City of West Richland proposed police station is extremely overpriced. Each property is taxed $0.42 for every thousand dollars of the value, and a $300,000 property pays $126.00 per year. As the value increases, so will your taxes.

The city is 22.11 square miles, but 13 square miles are owned by an LLC, farmland. The City of Richland Police Department has 18,000 square-foot facilities built on a 1.13-acre lot. WRPD would like to build a station that is 20 percent larger than Richland’s, with only 27 percent of the staff that the Richland’s police have.

A scaled-down WRPD station which uses land and buildings already owned, saving taxpayers millions is something citizens could get behind.

Tex Bender, West Richland

Lousy meeting on fossil fuels tax

Yesterday evening I sat through the worst presentation I can ever remember. Steve Ghan chose to organize a meeting to support is inane obsession to tax all forms of energy except solar, wind, nuclear and hydro.

It used to be, and in many countries it still is, tons if CO2 are taxed. Mr. Ghan chose not to propose this but rather to recommend a tax on gasoline, all types of fossil fuels.

His slide show was riddled with inaccuracies and distortions. The taxes he proposes are very regressive wherein the poor people have to spend a greater portion of their income on transportation, food production and temperature constancy than do the rich. He says that the money collected will be returned to the people. I doubt that, but even so it is impossible to fairly redistribute because the way we use energy varies greatly from individual to individual.

Thank goodness this is a worthless effort. Congress will surely reject it as similar proposals have been rejected in the past, and even if they did not, the president would veto it. I worry a bit about our state legislators, however, since they are largely controlled by a leftist ideology, and we have a governor who is committed to resist climate change. Oh well.

Jim Watkins, Pasco

Every Kushner move monitored

Richard Badalamente’s guest opinion column of April 10 makes a entirely misleading comparison between CIA mole Aldrich Ames and Jared Kushner, a son-in-law of President Trump and one of his closest advisers. Kushner was originally not recommended to receive a security clearance but subsequently received his clearance.

Ames was responsible for blowing the cover of the CIA’s assets in the USSR. He was a sociopath, and it was the CIA’s incompetence that allowed Ames to continue his spying long after it should have been obvious something was wrong. No one at CIA checked on Ames’ finances once he hired, and he easily breezed through the polygraphs that he was occasionally subjected to.

Mr. Badalamente’s inference is that Kushner puts us at as much risk as Ames did. Unlike Ames, Kushner, as a member of the president’s family, is shadowed by Secret Service agents everywhere he goes. How he might be expected to shake off his security detail and go to secret dead-drop locations is left to the reader’s imagination. Mr. Kushner is under daily scrutiny by the national press, which reports on virtually every move he makes. Comparing Ames to Kushner is a totally false comparison.