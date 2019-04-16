Letters to the Editor Letters: April 16, 2019

Vote yes on bond for W. Richland

I support the April 23 bond issue to fund the construction of a new West Richland Police Department facility.

The amount of the bond will cover land purchase, facility design and construction, furnishings and equipment, and all other associated expenses. The current facility does not meet the operational needs of the West Richland Police Department and does not meet state accreditation standards.

A needs assessment was performed by an architectural firm and an independent citizens committee toured other police departments for lessons learned. After reviewing the available options, the citizens assessment committee determined that the construction of a new facility is the best long-term option for West Richland taxpayers.

A new facility designed for the specific needs of police operations will meet the current and future needs of West Richland as it continues to grow. The information from the needs assessment and the independent citizens assessment group was presented to and reviewed by the West Richland City Council during several meetings prior to approval for a bond issue.

Being short-sighted by not addressing current and future needs now would most likely result in additional taxpayer requests for funding.

Please vote “YES”.

Larry D. Alwardt, West Richland

Charge Dems for Inslee campaign

The extra security for the governor’s campaign is a Democratic party expense, not a legitimate state expense.

The city of Richland set a nice precedent to pay for its new bridge. It surcharged every vehicle in Richland $20 to cover its cost whether they used it or not. I would suggest that Gov. Inslee’s party charge every registered Democrat in the state for their portion of his extra campaign expenses, as a surcharge. That way the appropriate folks would pay for the non-state expenses of the ambitious governor they have elected, and those who have not agreed to let him use our state government as his steppingstone to the national stage are not burdened with his campaign expenses

Terry Doherty, Richland

No to police bond in West Richland

I am writing this letter to urge you to vote no on the West Richland police bond. Recent letters and publications have totally misrepresented the facts. The current police facility is a Washington state-certified facility that was remodeled to meet state requirements several years ago. Remember only five people work in the facility. During the day, officers are on the road.

Even though the number of officers has increased, the number of people in the facility daily has not. Remember the city owns an additional 5000 square feet of office space they are no longer using since they relocated, which would more than satisfy the police needs.

The truth is the city wants to raise your property tax anywhere from $100 to $400 per year for the next 30 years. It seems to me that we no longer have a responsible government in West Richland. The city already collects property tax from you annually; why can’t they learn to live within their means like the rest of us? Please vote no and restore common sense to our city.

Jerry Peltier, West Richland

W. Richland police station poor plan

West Richland is a growing community in need of a new police building, but is the one on the ballot the one we need? How can the city justify a 22,000-square-foot building for 26 police officers when Richland’s facility is 18,000 square feet for 80-plus officers? How can the city justify spending $12.5 million on this facility when Pasco built their 33,000-square-foot building for $9.2 million? And the big question is why did the city council approve this going to a special election without a conceptual drawing and no land to build it on? They say there was no money but somehow, they found the money for a special election. Don’t we elect our council members to do the hard work instead of throwing it into our laps and say “vote”?

I’m voting NO on this issue not because we don’t need a building, we do, just not this building. I’d like to see the council do the hard work and refine the building to what is needed now, not for 50 years in the future, provide a drawing of what it will look like and find the land to build it on.