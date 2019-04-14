Letters to the Editor Letters: April 14, 2019

Easter’s meaning and purpose

We celebrate Easter once per year, a holiday that represents Jesus Christ’s resurrection from the dead. How many people know the meaning of his name? In my opinion, it gives us the true meaning and purpose of Easter.

“Jesus” comes from the name Joshua in the Old Testament, written originally in Hebrew. It means Yahweh (God’s name) is salvation.“Christ” comes from the Old Testament word Messiah, meaning anointed one from God; anointing was an inauguration rite for a prophet, priest or king. Jesus Christ is not only the anointed Prophet, Priest and King, He is God our Savior.

All people have sinned and separated themselves from a perfectly righteous, almighty, and loving creator God. God the Son (Jesus Christ) took on human form to be born and live as one of us, perfect and sinless, sacrificing Himself for us on the cross, paying the penalty for all our sins, (past, present, and future) and then being resurrected from the dead. He reaches out to anyone who has faith (trust) in Him alone as their personal Savior and Lord to connect us to Himself permanently to live in happiness in His kingdom forever more having ultimate victory over death.

Lee Walter, West Richland

Some questions that need answers

Traffic Issues?

DOE in the 1990s cancelled the $12 million dollar bus service fund? All contractors should encourage their employees using travel vouchers to use Benton-Franklin transportation? We don’t need a bridge.

DOE/Contractors conflict of interest?

In 1996, DOE awarded the site contract to Fluor. Their proposed fee was extremely low. Fluor outsources much of ICF Kaiser Hanford work to a Fluor subsidiary that had a fix(ed) 8 percent versus 3 percent if the scope was inside the fence. One site contractor still has the same conflict issues in its contract

Grouting Tank LLW?

Tank LLW was grouted and put in vaults in the 1980s and early 1990s. Grouting work was stopped mid-‘90s? The HLW and LLW classification rules were known since 1980s. What’s new?

Perma-FIX?

(With) Its lowest $3.5 stock price and $400 million capitalization, a new billion-dollar contract could double Perma-Fix stock value. Promoters of a Perm-Fix contract should declare past and current relationships, including stocks held!

The North, North Central Hanford and Energy Northwest areas will remain a nuclear zone. The site contractors and PNNL can produce, package and construct a suitable nuclear grade above-ground or geological storage area in the characterized (area of) Gable Mountain. Keep the money in the Tri-Cities?

Robert Benedetti, Richland

Inslee should pay for his campaign

I am appalled and deeply disappointed in Jay Inslee’s cavalier attitude that he is ‘due’ protection as governor no matter what the reason or issue. Whether he is doing state business or anything else.

In his current attempt to run for the president, it is reported that the costs will be approximately $4 million over the next two years and we the taxpayers, besides having him not do the job he was hired/elected to do have this additional burden.

Also, as reported by the State Patrol, several additional officers will be pulled from their current assignments and assigned to Jay. So not only do we get to pay more, we also lose State Patrol personnel that typically are assigned to protect the state residents.

Jay has been quoted as saying he deserves this and will not, either through himself or from his campaign fund, reimburse the state for this added expense. He should really rethink his attitude regarding sticking those who elected him to govern our state.

Run for any office you choose, but don’t burden us with the cost.

Michael Cochrane, Kennewick

Housing costs add to homelessness

One reason why there are so many homeless is because of exorbitantly high rents and home costs. Because businesses are not regulated the way the banking industry has been, unscrupulous owners have charged much more than they need to. Back in the day, the rule of thumb was that housing should not cost more than one-fourth of a person’s monthly net pay.

Now people often pay well over half their monthly net pay for housing, which really hurts the working class and poor.

Unscrupulous owners include wealthy “kleptocrats” from various parts of the world who buy up American real estate, raise the lease amounts to absurdly high amounts, and never have to witness the suffering they cause directly or indirectly.

They feel aloof from the lives they wreak havoc on.

Luckily, there are people who care about if people have adequate housing. Utah has reduced homelessness by 91 percent. Organizations in the state of Louisiana learned from Hurricane Katrina and have reduced homeless by 10 percent, finding that unless people can live affordably in a safe place, it’s unlikely that they can find long-term employment. We live in a wealthy nation and can reduce homelessness. No excuses for why not.

Michael Kiefel, Walla Walla

Trump tax filings: What’s he hiding?

Trump's refusal to release his income taxes now or during the election is a sure sign he has a lot to hide. Other presidents have released their taxes in good faith to demonstrate they have no conflicts of interest.

Why would a sane person refuse, if not guilty? What is Trump hiding?

Why must every other American's taxes be scrutinized but not Trump's? His excuse of an audit is lame and ridiculous and we all know it. Just another sign our democracy is under threat and in serious trouble when the president places himself above the law.

Dump Trump before it's too late!

Bruce Bjornstad, Richland

Praise due for 'Dream it, Be it'

Kudos to Soroptimist International of Pasco-Kennewick and of Three Rivers on their collaborative effort to give 8th and 9th grade girls the opportunity to set goals and dream of their future.

A generous grant from HAPO Community Credit Union provided the materials, lunches, T-shirts, and gifts for each girl.

On March 23, 62 students and 79 professional mentors and Soroptimists gathered at Columbia Basin College for an all-day event called Dream It, Be It – Career Support! If you can dream It you can be It!

To begin the conference, CBC President Rebekah Woods shared her experiences as she set career goals, but changed her focus several times before she ended up where she is today.

Students participated in several sessions such as Discovering Your Dreams, Exploring Careers, Financial Basics & Scholarships, Rising Above Obstacles, Turning Failure Into Success, and then Putting Dreams Into Action.

The girls also had the opportunity to participate in Career Speed Mentoring. Sixty-two local women, representing many professions, participated as mentors as the students focused on their main career interest and explored others.

The day included gift drawings, a lunch break, Jazzercise and concluded with each girl receiving a completion certificate and a gift bag.

Jane Foreman, Richland

Trump lies lull us, damage our nation

The saddest part of the Trump debacle is that we have become so acclimated to his lies that any mention of them fades quickly from daily newscasts or publications. His latest claim, that he has a “great” healthcare plan to replace Obamacare, is barely mentioned, let alone challenged, by the information sources that most Americans rely on. He promises that his health care plan will cover pre-existing conditions, though his incoherent statement of that promise reveals that he doesn’t even know what that term means.

I can’t enumerate the thousands of lies he has told since even before he declared his candidacy, but a few of the most egregious are worth mentioning. You certainly recall his assertion that Barack Obama wasn’t born in America, and he sent investigators to Hawaii to prove there wasn’t a real birth certificate. Never provided a report from those fantasy investigators, just like the tales that his tax returns are being audited or that he graduated first in his class at the Wharton business school.

His lies almost seem amusing by now, but we should recognize that he has decimated our status as the world’s alpha nation. We can only hope that after the 2020 election, we can Make America Great Again.

Martin Bensky, Richland

Wait on shoreline talks

Sunday's Herald Northwest editorial on the Columbia River Treaty highlights a key issue in the U.S. Columbia Treaty negotiations with Canada: flood management and hydropower production throughout the Columbia River basin. Noteworthy is the editorial's statement that starting in 2024, Canadian dams will not be required to provide flood control unless the U.S. demonstrates it has reduced flood risk with its own reservoirs. Avoiding any unilateral change to the flood control guidelines by Canada is cited as a most important issue for the U.S. Department of State negotiation team.

An uncertain treaty negotiations outcome on flood control is critical as we evaluate conveyance of portions of the Columbia River shoreline to local control. TRIDEC, via Doc Hastings and Gary Petersen, have sought to assure our communities there is no flood risk issue to worry about - that the string of dams along the river ensures we will never have a repeat of the 1948 flood. In their view, we can safely relieve the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of their shoreline responsibilities based on flood risk concerns, because there won't be any more floods.

We would be better off to await the conclusion of the treaty talks before making decisions on shoreline conveyance which will impact future responsibilities on flood control. For now, let sleeping dogs lie.

Felix Vargas, U.S. Department of State Officer and Former International Negotiator (Retired), Pasco

Kids are tired

I think that school should start one hour later in the day. I think this because I don’t ever get a chance to eat breakfast because I am in such a rush, so I am hungry for the first four periods of school before lunch. Also school should start later because I am always tired the whole day. Finally, because its harder to think when you are tired.