Letters to the Editor Letters: April 12, 2019

RSD budget plans harm special ed

Our 13 year-old daughter has multiple disabilities and attends school in the Richland School District. The district has proposed to drastically cut its special education budget. Potential suggested changes could include: elimination of paraprofessionals, downsizing special education teachers and combining Extended Resource Room (ERR), Life Skills and BESST (behavioral intervention) or moving a program yet again. Another potential change is including all kids in these uniquely designed programs in general education classes with limited or zero support, and (putting) them into classrooms that aren’t prepared and further setting up already vulnerable students for failure, not success. This is absolutely contrary to the motto on the district web page that states, “Ensuring every student’s success.” The results of these possible changes present a huge liability and safety concern for all involved, especially to those who already struggle in so many ways: developmentally, physically, socially and/or behaviorally. Additionally, teachers will now be changing catheters, dealing with difficult behaviors and attempting to teach.

All children are entitled to, and should have an appropriate education. By no means is this even remotely appropriate.

Our daughter is not a budget cut, and we will certainly not let her be the victim of one.

Tami A. McCain, West Richland

Apply Scout Law in voting booth

We are all about to experience another election in which we will be bombarded with lies, half-truths and bullying — and maybe some outside interference by foreign governments. I would like to suggest that you take my approach, as a former Boy Scout and Scout leader, to invoke the provisions of the Scout Law when considering who might be most suitable to lead or represent us at the national, state and local levels of government. Those 12 points are: trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. These sound pretty simple, but stop and think of how current leaders stack up against those qualifications. Maybe we won’t repeat some of the mistakes of the 2016 election!

Richard A. Moen, Richland

Guns have become obsolete nowadays

We are lucky here. We grieve no mass murders among us. If such a tragedy did occur, and it might, we could blame our childish sheriffs who worship guns above public safety.

Our family once lived in a remote cul-de-sac. An elderly couple next door frequently summoned police about their recurring problem: returning home after shopping, the wife would discover their gun cabinet was broken and guns were missing. After the police recorded their serial numbers, and investigated other robberies, they invariably recovered our neighbor’s stolen guns.

Our family avoided having weaponry. We noticed that weapons promote crime.

The Second Amendment was written only because professional law enforcement didn’t exist. Everyone’s priority was recapturing runaway slaves. And after 1815, the British stopped invading America. Nowadays, we no longer must kill wildlife in order to feed our families. Our real danger is nuclear missiles.

Thus, guns are obsolete. They have no purpose, except as deadly toys among the immature.