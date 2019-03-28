Letters: March 28, 2019

Get perspective, become educated
Come on guys ... if some of you hate the way America is now, you haven’t lived long enough to know/realize what this country went through to get this far!
If you are unhappy, vote ... but first, the vote must be fair and you must be “eligible” to vote! And second, you might just be either an older socialist at heart or a younger person who has been brainwashed by our education system from kindergarten to graduation.
And, this climate change (formerly global warming) falsehood is permeating our electorate because people do not take the time to research the actual problem. It is not a do or die, today/tomorrow, event and the U.S.A. has done more to eliminate the problem in the last few years than you will ever see/read about in the “fake” news or in the negative rhetoric from a particular side of the political spectrum.
All in all, I would just think that a broad view of where we are in America at this particular junction in history, covering all subjects, would be right and good. Without a perspective/educated view, one cannot possibly be informed and respond or vote logically.
Earl Martin, Kennewick
Politically correct in beholder’s eye
The whooptedo about what an Islamic lady said elliptically about the how the U.S. government and populace should view Israel is very amusing. Political correctness is the true doctrine of our politicians, since their activity is all about words, not thinking or performance. So, their concern was to avoid a media land mine.
The Muslim lady is there to facilitate Muslim influence and power in the good old U.S.A. It’s probably her jihad, her religious commitment, so First Amendment says she can evangelize non-stop, regardless of her elected office. Committed Christians have to have get judicial and media approval to evangelize.
Pelosi did a bad job with this. The House Democrats finally stated officially they are against hate speech and bigotry, except when the subject is Trump. The dictionary says bigotry means intolerance, but doesn’t define hate speech, which only state and federal prosecutors, and the Democrat media, are allowed to define, depending basically on whose ox was gored.
I think Pelosi should have ginned up their resolution designating the House Democrats as being against sin. That would cover bigotry and hate speech, and other unspecified negatives. But maybe House Democrats and Republicans wouldn’t want to limit their activities.
Chuck Foley, Richland
Double standards from Congress
How is it that the House members and senators who make very large salaries are being paid when the poor Coast Guardsmen aren’t? Seems as though those who close down the government could forego their large paychecks and live on their savings, could show some compassion for the poor Coast Guardsmen who barely make it from one paycheck to the next. Another thing, how is it improper to balk against a wall to keep illegal aliens out of the country when it is perfectly ok for those high mucky-mucks who don’t see anything wrong with putting a fence around their homes? Must be a double standard, somewhere.
We might discuss this with our senators and House members.
Lou Knesek, Pasco
