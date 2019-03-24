Letters: March 24, 2019

Hanford High music stands out
Tri-Cities Proud! Thanks to Chris Newberry for bringing out the best in our Hanford High music students. The Hanford Symphony Orchestras took top honors at the competition on Western Washington University campus over the weekend. The performance was polished, professional and deserved every award. The dedication of the HHS music department should be supported, encouraged and appreciated. Go Hugh! Go Falcons!
Henri Graves, Richland
Testify at hearing on tobacco age
Smoking causes cancer. We have all heard this. We have seen the pictures of the healthy vs. unhealthy lungs on billboards and online. Did you know that most people will begin smoking before they turn 18? Our brains don’t stop developing until our mid-to late 20s, and yet this highly addictive drug is available to youth still in high school. Tobacco is more addictive than alcohol, and yet children are more likely to get a hold of this drug because it is available to 18-year-olds who can give them (cigarettes) to their younger friends. HB1054 aims to help decrease the amount of youth who smoke by banning the sales and distribution of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.
Did you know about this bill? Are you for helping decrease addiction and unhealthy habits in our youth? I know I sure am! Will you make sure your voice is heard?
Kaylee Spangenberg, Kennewick
Double standard among pro-lifers?
In the letters to the editor March 13, three were pro-life. Such letters are so prevalent; what is the point? Are these people trying to convince others? Or “preach to the choir”? Instead, write to your congress person, better yet why not a letter to a Supreme Court justice?
Let’s envision a scenario. A young woman, working her way through school, gets pregnant. Perhaps she was raped. Or the condom broke. Or perhaps her local Planned Parenthood was forced to close and she couldn’t get proper birth control. She doesn’t want this child. But others, who know better, say, “You messed up, this is your problem, you must keep the baby.” But these people, who are so “pro-life,” aren’t interested in what comes after. There is no help or support for this woman after the birth, for example helping with child care. So she drops out of school, and her life is unalterably changed. And how about the other half of the equation, the guy who got her pregnant? We don’t care so much about him, or whether he will support the baby. That is just wrong.
Come on folks, if you want to support life, support all of it.
David Lassen King, Richland
Let’s plan better for hard winters
While reading the PermaFix permitting article, I was struck the comment, “The unusually heavy snowfall in February increases the need to get waste out of tanks, process it and send it out of state. The snow melt with extended freezing conditions could damage aging tanks.”
The tops of the Hanford tanks are more than ten feet underground. There is no risk of such damage. Otherwise, the water and sewer pipes in the Tri-Cities would have frozen.
This appears to be an attempt to make up “fake facts” to support their position. If they were really worried about the adverse impact of this winter’s snow and cold conditions, they should have previously made comments about the serious risks posed by the sidewalks blocked by deep snow. Many children getting to school and people with snowed-in cars walked in the narrowed, slippery streets along with the heavy traffic. They should be pushing for the local governments to prepare for the next severe winter. I hope the cities will learn from this year and be better prepared for the next nasty winter. I hope local business and civic “leaders” would support helping to fund that preparation.
Jim Alzheimer, Richland
New ‘Dumbo’ still not appropriate
On March 29 of this year the live action version of “Dumbo” is coming out and I strongly urge moviegoers - to shun the movie. Animals don’t belong in circuses and the message the movie sends — that it’s all right to exploit animals for our entertainment — is not appropriate. Though “Dumbo” may be “beloved” by some, it is past time to retire the original and latest movie, along with the novel they were based on, and view them as the mistakes they were, not something to be celebrated.
Nor is it a story that’s, in my mind, “symbolic of someone who does not fit and turns his disabilities into an advantage,” to quote Wikipedia. Dumbo’s “disability” was only a disability because humans viewed it as one since it interfered with their planned role for him in the circus. Given the circumstances Dumbo found himself in, I don’t view his story as a positive example of a person with a disability overcoming the odds.
Megan Holloway, Richland
Put wind turbines on the west side
Wind turbines are an environmental travesty. Stop at the viewpoint between Yakima and Ellensburg. The beautiful Cascades in the distance are marred by the wind turbines in the foreground. The state forced the county to allow them,The rustic, historic hills south of Kennewick are now a scene from “Star Trek.”
Travel from Boardman toward Portland. The majestic Columbia River flows through canyons and desert, however the views are ruined forever by the wind turbines on both sides of the river. Thankfully, they stop at the scenic protected area, otherwise they would extend at least to Hood River. How about, before any new wind turbines are approved east of the Cascades, that a minimum of 100 must be built on the west side, along Puget Sound and the islands and on the ocean coast. Listen to the outcry then. We only want them on the other side, not here. Environmentalists should have their attorneys opposing any wind turbines due to their scenic and visual impact on the landscape and environment. I’m sure that Gov. Inslee would support replacing coal and gas power plants with less obtrusive and more efficient nuclear power plants. That could be his presidential campaign slogan.
Daniel L. Kaufman, Kennewick
Who’s your pick: Mattis or Trump?
Nice article ("Mattis deserves to be honored by Legislature," 1/13) on the former general and Secretary of Defense. I wondered how your readers reacted to James Mattis' letter of resignation only to have someone read it to Mr. Trump, the hissy latter-mentioned calling for a minion to administer an early coup de grâs. A typical reaction for this pouty president.
Gee, given the choice, had Mr. Mattis run for president against the man Sen. (Tammy) Duckworth referred to as "Cadet Bone Spur," which one would I have voted for? Which one would have demonstrated more integrity, character, sacrifice, and education?
Hmmmmmm .... tough one.
Bink Owen, Walla Walla
Pedestrians
I am a runner and because of this I see the more ominous part of the crosswalk. Every time I step onto those white stripes I put my life into the hands of the stranger behind the wheel. I have to admit that before I frequented our city intersections in my Nikes, I wasn’t aware of the responsibility I had to the safety of those crossing my path. But as I have now been made aware of the danger, I would implore anyone who drives the streets to keep an eye out for pedestrians on the crosswalk.
Porter Grigg, Kennewick
Founding fathers chose capitalism
It’s amazing to me that many immigrants come to us because we have a great country. They meet and learn of failed pretenders who want to change us to a losing system called socialism. Our founders wisely studied government forms vs. people foibles and chose capitalism, not as perfect but the best form of government. Sure we have critics, but they speak of their greatness in order to reform our government to get themselves a large salary with unwarranted power.
Look at the big homes for Congress, lifetime pensions and excess staffers they have. And still we are the best government in the world. Want to know what the Constitution formers thought - go to the Federalist papers and Imprimus publication. I think some in the media prefer you not know.
James C. Langford, Richland
Extra insulation made house a star
Richland’s energy people made my house a “Star." Early in construction, we added 5.5” foam for R-38 in the walls and R-56 ceilings; everything was checked by city staff. For electric lights, we selected powder coat and nickel finish for durability.
The real treat was a garage of 1,300 square feet for four cars, storage and hobbies, with R-21 walls and R-39 roofing. My view is from Tuscany Place, but the ‘inner beauty’ is knowing that he house paid for itself, thanks to city staff.
It’s an inner beauty that keeps your heart warm all year.
Nancy D. Hales, Richland
