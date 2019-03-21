Letters: March 21, 2019

Our thanks for dedicated carrier
My husband, Del and I would like to thank our Herald carrier, Dennis, for the outstanding job he did of delivering the Tri-City Herald to us during the bad weather. He did an amazing job — even on the ice-covered roads. We appreciate that he is so dependable all year-round as well. Thank you, Dennis.
Sallye Sullivan, Burbank
Would 30-minute change work?
I have noted with interest recent discussions and reports in the media on the subject of Daylight-Saving Time.
It seems that some would like to make DST permanent and some would like to make Standard Time permanent. I think that I understand the pros and cons of such an action. Personally, I don't mind switching times twice a year. It is like going on a trip to another time zone. It takes some time to get used to.
If we have to move to a permanent time, I would be favor of moving the clock one half hour and not look back.
There is a word for this we don't seem hear any more especially in the halls of government. The word is compromise.
Robert D. Orton, Richland
Save orcas by not eating salmon
Response to: Rich Sargent and the orcas
Actually, I have a perfect remedy on saving the orca and dams. We all know we are in danger of losing our valued friends, the orca, and the dams might still be necessary to supply electricity to the greedy humans that put those above safer and better green power. And we know that we have permission to kill sea lions because they too are eating too much salmon.
The only solution left that might save the salmon, dams, orca and sea lions are the self-centered humans. We can sacrifice our taste buds, which are no different than these wonderful mammals that were here way before us, to either cut back our catching limit or stop all salmon harvesting period.
The only humans allowed to harvest salmon would be the Native American tribes, since they, too, have been here since (before) us illegal emigrants invaded their land and way of life. I think we “white folks” have done enough damage and it is time we do a little pay it forward for our environment. Just saying.
Bernie Sanderson, Hermiston
Find rational man to replace Bolton
According to the Wall Street Journal, the White House sought options to strike Iran.
In early September, militants fired three mortars into Baghdad’s sprawling diplomatic quarter, home to the U.S. Embassy. Done by militia aligned with Iran, the shells landed in an open lot, causing little damage and harming no one. Led by John Bolton, a Vietnam chicken hawk and leftover neocon from the George W. Bush administration, the president’s National Security Council, asked the Pentagon to provide the White House with military options to strike Iran in retaliation. Former and current U.S. officials said it was unnerving that the National Security Council would request military strike options on Iran in response to an Iraqi Shiite militia attack.
Appointed by our president, Mr. Bolton worked last year to unilaterally pull the U.S. out of a multi-national nuclear-containment deal with Iran and tighten economic sanctions against it.
As an alleged think-tank scholar and Fox News commentator, Mr. Bolton repeatedly urged the U.S. to attack Iran, including in a 2015 New York Times op-ed titled, “To stop Iran’s bomb, bomb Iran.”
Clearly, a more rational and balanced person is required in his position to avoid any further fiascos in the Middle East.
Bill Petrie, Richland
