Letters: March 20, 2019

How about a plan, Rep. Newhouse?
Rep. (Dan) Newhouse recently posted a critique of the Green New Deal on Facebook. He raised a number of objections with the targets and policies expressed in the plan. Last year, we learned that 70 percent of American citizens accept the reality that we are causing climate change and feel that action should be taken. Given his objections to the Green New Deal, surely Mr. Newhouse has a plan of his own to address this issue that so many of his constituents care about. I look forward to seeing a positive proposal on this issue from my representative.
Carl Baker, West Richland
Give better play to safe Tri-Cities
Buried on Page 5A in the March 5, 2019, Herald — “Do you feel safe living in the Tri-Cities? A new study says you probably should.” To educate the people in this region who believe the Tri-Cities are crime infested, this article belonged on front page.
Based on FBI data, Pasco is the third safest city in Washington ahead of both Richland at number 5 and Kennewick at number 7 and Pasco has fewer cops per capita. If Pasco has a higher number of immigrants than the other jurisdictions, this information supports studies that say immigrants commit fewer crimes than the rest of the population.
If the article had not been hidden on page 5A, I’m sure we would have seen the “be very, very, afraid” crowd’s heads exploding. The Herald deprived me of that pleasure.
Lillian ‘Randy’ Slovic, Richland
Party loyalty not wanted in primary
Warning to independent voters — SB 5273 —concerning the presidential primary — has passed both the (state) Senate and House and awaits the governor’s signature to become law. It passed pretty much on party lines. (https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5273&Year=2019&Initiative=false)
What is unsettling is that it not only changes the date of the presidential primary to be more meaningful, but it also requires voters to specify for which party they are voting — after the parties choose which candidates will be on the ballot. When one of the sponsors of the House companion bill was asked for confirmation he responded: “You are correct, a voter will be required to select a Democratic or Republican ballot (assuming third parties choose not to participate in the primary) and declare that you are selecting that party’s ballot.” He also responded, “In Washington, voters do not register by party, and this would not change; however, they will be required to publicly declare which party they vote for.” Not sure of the difference, but I’d bet it may get your name on a party mailing list!
Seems like we went through this before for a very brief time. Wonder what makes the party currently in control think having to declare party allegiance to vote would be liked any better now?
Jim Davison, Waitsburg
