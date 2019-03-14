Letters: March 14, 2019

City overreaches by banning pot
Recently, the Legalize Richland campaign collected signatures for a referendum in Richland. This would allow pot businesses to operate here. Chapter 69.50.608 states the following: The state of Washington fully occupies and preempts the entire field of setting penalties for violations of the controlled substances act. Cities, towns, and counties or other municipalities may enact only those laws and ordinances relating to controlled substances that are consistent with this chapter. Such local ordinances shall have the same penalties as provided for by state law. Local laws and ordinances that are inconsistent with the requirements of state law shall not be enacted and are preempted and repealed, regardless of the nature of the code, charter, or home rule status of the city, town, county, or municipality.
This chapter on state preemption clearly shows that the city has little to no power when it comes to setting cannabis laws — especially at the will of the voters.
I hope that one day soon, the referendum gets voted on and passes.
Eric Kalia, Richland
Why not simplify nurses’ licensing?
On March 5, (the Herald) reported the failure of SB 5460, a bill about nursing licensing, in committee due to the lack of support from the Washington State Nurses Association. This bill hoped to streamline the licensing process for out-of-state nurses, especially spouses of military personnel locating to Washington.
As usual, the Herald failed to complete the story by informing the readers why the WSNA would not support the bill. As a retired nurse and retired military, it is very important to me to understand what threat this streamlined process would pose to members of the WSNA. I have personally sent off a request to the WSNA for an answer to that question, but who knows how long that would take and it seems to be too late to save the bill, which had “overwhelming support at the public hearings.”
Once again the Herald fails to complete the full “who, what, where, why, when” of journalism.
Zack Rinderer, Kennewick
How to measure all this greatness
During the Cohen hearing, I realized why once elected, President Trump could instantly make America great again. Cohen mentioned that Trump thought every country led by a back leader was a s---hole. America was then led by President Obama.
The day Trump replaced Obama, America’s president was white. With “Mission Accomplished,” Trump had endless time for TV and golf.
How depressing it must be for Trump to see so many women and people of color as part of the Democratic majority in Congress.
With hard work and luck, maybe the Senate and White House will gain women and people of color. If Trump leaves in disgust for Putin’s Paradise, multilingual Melania could read the menus.
I liked the country better when Obama was in charge, pulling us out of the Great Recession, respecting allies and passing a healthcare bill that helps even Republicans with pre-existing conditions.
When Republicans had the majority, they could have improved health care, the opioid crisis, gun violence, immigration, the environment, climate change, the Iran nuclear deal, the minimum wage and Trump’s Wall. They chose tax cuts.
North Korea? Seems stuck. But this remains the greatest administration ever for watching Hannity and playing golf!
Jim Thielman, Richland
