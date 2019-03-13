Letters: March 13, 2019

Pelosi’s behavior was disrespectful
How many noticed the extreme disrespect shown by Nancy Pelosi during President Trump’s State of the Union speech? Seemingly oblivious to proper conduct for this seat of honor, Pelosi mouthed conversations with an audience woman, waved to another, flipped pages around, twice was still standing after all others had sat, and shook her head when she disagreed.
Audience women in white again seemed to be taking their cues from Pelosi, following their leader rather than thinking for themselves.
But their leader is committed to very serious wrong thinking, such as: We all have a “constitutional right” to kill children. Nowhere does the Constitution give us that “right.” Why is killing children (abortion) a main plank in the Democratic platform? Democrats used to believe in ideas that helped the United States. They and the Republican Party came from different angles, but they worked together to better the United States. Today the aim of the Democrats seems to be only to sink the Republicans - a short-sighted aim that is more likely to sink the United States.
Regarding Pelosi’s distracting behavior during President Trump’s speech, one viewer put a towel over Pelosi’s side of the TV, “and that helped.”
Jean Sands, Richland
Define boundaries well, drop ‘walls’
Mr. Keel of Kennewick commented on “walls.” Let’s substitute “clearly defined boundaries” for “walls”. Let’s also recognize that we welcome applications to legally enter and reside in our country, but our laws, customs and practices must be respected.
Boundaries are just as important to us individually as they are to our nation. Without personal boundaries, we become the; pushover, bullied, butt of all jokes, used, worn-out throwaways, robbed and sometimes the crazed, embittered murderer of innocents. I often hear people say, “Good fences make good neighbors.” I wonder why we believe that?
Regarding giving away food, which I support through organizations operating here and overseas, is not the do-all, end-all and yields few lasting results. Only through educating, instructing and empowering people to do for themselves are those results realized. Our internal “war on poverty,” which has trapped segments of our population in a vicious cycle of poverty and created a sense of hopelessness entitlement provides ample proof.
As for “environmental walls,” those changes remain unquantifiable. I believe that; climates change, technology will advance, and we are to be good stewards of our inheritance.
Mike Clayton, Pasco
Feed sea lions to Sound’s orcas
Re: Orcas: The four ideas from the man from Richland are great but let’s add one more. Instead of killing the sea lions, why not catch them and haul then out and drop them off near the orcas? If they get started eating the seals, they might not starve and they might start eating them instead of the salmon. If it works, we will save the orcas and help the salmon
Roger Snider, Kennewick
Why didn’t GOP pass abortion bill?
Why do you suppose congressional Republicans didn’t pass any legislation to overturn Roe vs. Wade while they controlled both houses of congress and the presidency? Seems like it would have been pretty easy: control of both houses and no filibuster in the Senate, president signs the bill, all done.
A charitable interpretation might be that with all their other efforts to make the world a worse place to live for the majority of people, congressional Republicans just didn’t have time to get to Roe. Sure, they had plenty of time to pass a tax-cut for the wealthy, but apparently the “lives of unborn children” just aren’t nearly as important to them. A person might even suspect that by not overturning Roe, the Republican leadership was just playing their base for suckers to keep them motivated to vote. But to believe that, a person would have to think that Republican voters are being cynically manipulated by their party leadership, and we all know Republican voters would never fall for that kind of scam.
James Knobbs, Richland
Ice rink needed
I’m writing to you today to express my opinion on why the Tri-Cities deserves and desperately needs a third ice rink.
We are slowly starting to run out of ice time with each addition to the hockey teams at TCAHA. In my age group alone we have four teams of 15-18 year olds trying to get to practice. I practice super late and get to bed really late because of it. It’s only going to get worse when Seattle gets an NHL team. We need more ice for our players because the Toyota Center doesn’t have much.
Also the rinks we have suck when it comes to the ice. It’s rugged and scratchy so we need some new ice.
Kolter Lynch, Kennewick
States themselves ‘the greatest poem’
Our national parks make true Walt Whitman’s words, “The United States themselves are essentially the greatest poem.” My wife and I have seen only 32 of them, but I’ve worked in Yellowstone for two summers, and she and I have camped in several, including the incredible Arches National Park., and we were so heartened by the thousands of volunteers and unpaid park employees who did their best to preserve the parks during the unnecessary federal shutdown.
The park employees of Utah do a tremendous job of maintaining their national parks, and to have their diligence unrewarded by the shutdown seems unAmerican. Even with all the trouble California has had, there were thousands of true natural wonder preservers who tried to keep what John Muir and Teddy Roosevelt had seen as national treasurers intact, but there were still destructive “visitors” who trod on sensitive areas off-trail as well as one twisted individual who mowed down an iconic twisted tree at Joshua Tree National Park. What the earth has taken thousands of years to fashion, one creep can ruin. (Even a termite has more discretion.) Luckily we have people who respect the land.
Michael Kiefel, Walla Walla
Even the smallest of us is important
What on earth are we doing by killing our littlest of citizens when many married couples would just love to hold a little child and call them their own as part of their loving family? Over 1.5 million preborn and newly born are killed each year in America. To put it in perspective, it amounts to more than all of the deaths from cancer, stroke and heart disease. How sad that our littlest of voices are being silenced forever. Each baby is so very important to God as each one is unique and there is no one else like them. Each one, including you, were created intentionally as a gift to others. Each person is a blessing in some way.
This year there were over 100,000 marchers for life all throughout our country. Of course, our fake media did not show that to the news viewers and listeners. The Bible says that, “The earth is the Lord’s and the fulness of it” That means that everything, even the smallest of human beings belong to God. It is not our body nor our choice as there is no choice to be made.
Joyce Johnson, Grandview
