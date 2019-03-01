Letters: March 1, 2019

Trumbo does not represent all of us
Kennewick City Councilman John Trumbo addressed criticism levied against the recent choice of another white male on the council in a recent Tri-City Herald opinion piece. He defended the council’s action, saying that one cannot make selections based on age, gender, race, etc. John implied that the council was “blind” to these diversity markers.
Elsewhere in the Herald, John wrote “Build the wall.” How can citizens expect an impartial choice among council applicants from one who wants to “Build the wall?”
Not only did the council miss a chance to form a stronger, better council by including diversity, whether of race, gender or age, but John clearly sent a message that minorities are not welcome in Kennewick, violating Kennewick’s core values of inclusivity and diversity.
I am concerned that a councilman who has a strong preference for keeping folks from Mexico out of our country might not be fairly representing HIS constituency. Does he have all our interests at heart, or only those who think greater equals whiter? John should apologize and consider whether he really is able to serve the interests of all Kennewick citizens.
Chuck Henager, Kennewick
Emergencies not always short term
I’d like to weigh in on the border issue and Trump’s declaration of a national emergency. There are two kinds of emergencies or crises. One is when there is an urgent issue at hand such as the migrant caravans that are proposing to come to the U.S. for asylum and assistance. The second is a longer-term, ongoing crisis that compounds over time such as the statistically referenced 11 million illegal immigrants and their kids. Our census is coming up and the Supreme Court is being called upon to decide whether it is legal to ask about immigration status formally by the U.S. government when it counts the people residing within our borders. National sovereignty matters foundationally because it provides the jurisdictional authority to provide responsibly for our citizenry. I personally have heard more than one employed person who is here illegally without documentation mention that the U.S. is a desirable place to live because it is has predictable laws and social structures that support secure, stable lifestyles. Finish the border wall, collect toll fees at the border, require E-Verify to be employed, support lawful entry by improved systems for temporary work visas and measure outcomes by a re-Census in 2030.
Shelly Hansen, West Richland
Time to clean up Highway 240
There is one advantage to all this snow. It is that it covers up all the trash that is all along Highway 240 between the exit for Columbia Center and Highway 395 exit, although now there is new trash littering the top of the snow mounds.
It is so unfortunate that the two schools that have signed up to “Adopt A Highway” have not done any cleanup for about six months. Some of the trash has not been cleared since before the Hydroplane races.
Isn’t there some kind of clause in the highway agreement that states the clean-up will be done at least every so many months? I don’t see trash along the other highways and roads in the other Tri-Cities.
Is anyone else bothered by this mess?
Joan Bailey, Kennewick
