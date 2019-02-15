Letters: Feb. 15, 2019

What is the purpose of a fence or wall?
1. Keep unwanted pets and people out.
2. Keep wanted pets and children in a safe environment.
Almost all people in town have fences around their property. They contain gates too. Gates allow exit and entry points. Most farms have fences to keep livestock within the farm and prevent unwanted livestock from entering. All these fences have gates, which control entry and exit of the livestock. A fence along our Southern border would do the same, control who enters and exits our country.
Is there anything immoral about having a fence to control our Southern border? No. This fence with gates (ports of entry) would give us control over who enters our country. It would allow us to keep out criminals, drugs, and people who would exploit defenseless women and children. The wall would direct people to the gates, manned to see who enters and if they are desirable. A note of interest. There is a wall around Heaven. Read Revelation 21:15-18. It is the last book of the Bible.
Would God place something that is immoral around Heaven? I don’t think so. Food for thought.
Lou Knesek, Pasco
Plutonium’s value goes unrecognized
Early pioneers in nuclear history long recognized the worth of transuranic isotopes. Nuclear reactors were envisioned in the late 1930s to transmute cheap and abundant uranium into valuable plutonium by mimicking a phenomenon occurring in earth’s surface. (See Discover magazine, Aug. 1, 2002, “Nuclear Planet.”) DOE did not originate plutonium and certainly can not get rid of it! Plutonium can only be disposed of by fissioning or transmuting it into other isotopes such as Americium-241, Curium-243 or Californium-252.
Nobel prize winner Glenn Seaborg recognized the usefulness of plutonium as a recyclable fuel. He among others recognized that the defense budget had been overcharging the people’s treasury for a heat source but denying the public its benefit!
DOE values plutonium at $110/GRAM — 10 times the value of gold, yet has labeled it “High Level Waste” for over 60 years! Because of its real worth the Basalt Waste Isolation (BWIP) Projects at Hanford and Yucca Mountain will never be used.
There has never been an honest accounting of our nation’s uranium inventory even though its isotopic value exceeds $4 trillion. Why is the public forbidden by federal law to recover plutonium whose proper use would benefit them? So HRC can sell it?
Rob Dupuy, Pasco
Start school later
I think that the middle school start time should be at 8:30 instead of 8:00. There are lots of reasons for this but I think the most important one is that students will be able to function better in their first classes since they would have had more sleep. Thank you for reading this.
Zac Volmer, Richland
Seeing soybeans, Trump and money
Let me get this straight: The “great” Trump, the supposedly wunderkind man of incredible business acumen on a par with Adam Smith and John Maynard Keynes, the guy who has promoted himself as a self-made entrepreneur in the financial world ... isn’t?
According to the NYT (10/2/18), Fred bailed his half-baked son Donald out many times when his business adventures tanked. Not only did good ol’ dad come to his son’s rescue, he left him well over $400M when he died. Which his son squandered and later told the world he got a “modest loan” from his father that he parlayed into wealth Croesus would envy.
Except none of it’s true. It’s a con job, a fabrication, a lie. Five bankruptcies and not one American bank would loan him more cash. One day, I suspect we’ll learn a Russo-Saudi juggernaut filled his empty pockets for favors (hint: his taxes remain under “audit”) but so what, right?
The electoral college handed over the once-largest economy in the world to a shyster, a multiple bankrupt fool and under his guidance 1929 looms in our thoughts.
I could be wrong. Meanwhile, I hear Kansas has soybean mountains.
Bink Owen, Walla Walla
Comments