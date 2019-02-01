Letters: Feb. 5, 2019

Clean up needed for Hansen Park
I visited Hansen Park on Columbia Center Boulevard to go for a walk with my dog. I was appalled by what I saw. I couldn’t step off the paved path without having to evade dog feces. Lots of dog feces! It’s not that difficult to carry dog potty bags, pick up their feces and then deposit it in the trash. There are trash cans throughout the park. Please pick up after your dogs so the rest of us can enjoy the grass in the park.
Theresa Mercer, Kennewick
First take care of our own citizens
Has anyone stopped to think about the billions of taxpayer dollars spent taking care of unaccompanied minors and adult illegal aliens coming into our country?
With the numerous sanctuary cities around the country, how do we know who is getting taxpayer-funded benefits. I believe that we are obligated to our citizens and those in the country legally. Think what our country could accomplish if our hard-earned taxpayer dollars were spent on improving inner city schools, finding solutions for the homeless problem, dealing with mental health and other issues that our country faces.
Now before you think I’m a mean heartless person, I understand why they come here and am very grateful that I was born in such a great country, but we can’t support the whole world. We are a very giving nation and help people across the world but should take care of our own countrymen first.
Karen Hughes, Richland
Allowing PFD to function sensible
Concerning the cities of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland and the Tri-Cities Regional Public Facilities District (TCRPFD).
Back in 2010, the three cities signed a joint resolution to form the TCRPFD. The TCRPFD still exists, but it is very much a non-functioning entity.
In last year’s legislative session there were two bills that were presented to the state Legislature for consideration. One bill was designed to fix the problems with the TCRPFD, and the other was designed to torpedo it by effectively stripping it of its ability to levy an area-wide voter approved sales tax. So which measure did the cities have their lobbyists support? Was it the one consistent with the joint resolution, or the one that was counter to the joint resolution? If you thought there would be consistency with the joint resolution, you would be wrong.
I strongly favor the cities work to change the state law to fix the TC Regional PFD and suggest that they extend the date that the cities commit to the joint resolution so that they cannot withdraw from the agreement without cause. Further, that they work to resolve the issues that have prevented the TC Regional PFD from functioning.
Victor Epperly, Kennewick
Congress to blame for national debt
The Herald recently published opinion columns by Mark Mansperger and John Kasich concerning the exploding national debt. Both recognized the alarming nature of the situation (as should we all).
Mansperger, however, incorrectly attributed financial mismanagement solely to the Republican presidents, when the Constitution places spending responsibility on the Congress. If you’re looking for blame, your first stop is the House of Representatives, not the White House. And the Congress is often controlled by the president’s opposition. This is how we get shutdowns.
Mansperger’s solution is to tax us like they do in Europe. There, combined income and value added taxes can be more than 50 percent for middle class families. Europeans are tired of it, and people there are asking how they are supposed to live when taxes are taking so much of what they’ve worked so hard to earn.
This is why the addition of a new fuel tax has caused such terrible riots in France. The “Yellow Jacket” movement has been motivated by rising fuel prices and the high cost of living. French working and middle class people believe that the national tax burden is falling disproportionately on them. How will that kind of taxation go over here?
David H. Brown, Richland
Kennewick school bond necessary
Kennewick’s current schools are unable to both reduce class size (mandated by the state) and accommodate the added student population in its current buildings. As its schools age, they either need updating (for code changes, innovative programs and state law changes) or replacing. Fortunately, the Kennewick School District has a 10-year, long-range plan for this growth and updating. That plan calls for new wings of classrooms at all three of the high schools to meet the state’s new science requirement. Kennewick High School is next on the plan with an almost total replacement to update its aging structure. Amistad Elementary is currently involved in adding a new wing of classrooms with the other wing to follow. Ridgeview Elementary will need either a massive facelift or replacement.
These changes are part of the school district’s 10-year plan and will be paid for by the proposed bond issue. We are proud and thankful for the progress and improvements from past bonds which this bond replaces - and at a lower rate. Kennewick has been prudent.
We are enthusiastic supporters of our schools and school district. Please join us in voting to approve this bond issue to continue these vital upgrades for our kids in Kennewick. They deserve it.
Larry and Peggy Gregory, Kennewick
