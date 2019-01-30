Letters: Feb. 1, 2019

Government held hostage by Trump
The United States and several other western countries have a policy of not negotiating with terrorists in hostage situations (look it up). The reason is simple: giving into terrorist demands incentivizes the terrorists to continue taking hostages to get what they want. Far be it from me to compare the president to a terrorist, but currently the president is holding the government of the United States hostage. His demand? Five billion dollars to build a southern border wall. He has stated unequivocally that he won’t reopen the government until he gets his ransom. But won’t that incentivize further hostage taking?
James Knobbs, Richland
Newhouse email lacking in candor
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
I received an email update from the office of Rep. Dan Newhouse. He has always voted straight down the Republican party line regardless of the detriment to his constituents. Sadly, with his latest email, he has fallen in lock step with Donald Trump as a fraudulent liar. In his email Newhouse states about Trump, “He offered to give legal certainty to DACA recipients as part of a deal to secure the border and reopen the federal government”. When in reality, Trump only offered to temporarily extend what he had previously taken away. Hardly legal certainty.
Newhouse then states, “The U.S. Constitution states that the President has a duty to provide an annual State of the Union address to the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.” Again, another lie. The Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution states about the President, “He shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union.” It says nothing about an annual address. I look forward to the day Dan Newhouse can once again be an ethical and truthful person who represents his constituents rather than a Republican party kowtow.
Sad.
Gerald Eaton, Richland
He likes sheriffs’ stance on I-1639
I would like to personally thank the sheriffs across Washington state who have upheld their pledge to defend the Constitution of the United States and of Washington state by not enforcing Initiative 1639. This country is a republic, and it is not governed by mob-rule rule such as I-1639. This initiative made law-abiding citizens, such as myself, potential felons because I will not let my constitutional rights be taken from me. Molon labe.
Mike Wingfield, Richland
Editor’s note: For readers not versed in ancient Greek, “Molon labe” was the reply the Spartan King Leonidas sent to the Persians’ demand that he and and his men give up their weapons. It means, “Come and take (them).”
‘In check’ brings only stalemate
I was informed by a friend that they had voted Democrat in the last election because they wanted to keep Trump “in check.” Well, congratulations. You’ve managed to do more than that. We now have a stalemate! No progress anywhere because the “Cool Kid” (Pelosi) won’t condescend to meet with Trump like a grownup. When Trump wasn’t “in check,” he managed to pull our economy out of the pits, put more people to work than ever before in our history (including blacks and Hispanics), forced our “allies” to pay their fair share for military protection, and opened dialogue with North Korea. Now that he’s “in check,” Pelosi can hide behind walls she pronounces immoral yet surrounds her home, and refuse to do what every security expert in the world says we need to do. She won’t even give the time of day to the Angel Moms whose children are dead as a direct result of her liberal policies! Nancy, tear down the walls around your home or give us the same protection you afford yourself on our dime you intolerable hypocrite.
Lynn Doublin, Richland
Dementia law is important new step
The Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act has just been signed into law, and I want to thank Congressman Dan Newhouse for having been a co-sponsor of this meaningful legislation.
The BOLD Act will allow effective Alzheimer’s public health interventions to be implemented across the country.
This is important to me because I lost my Dad to Alzheimer’s disease. Every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s disease – which is why Congress must remain committed to action on this devastating disease.
By applying a public health approach to reduce risk, detect early symptoms, and advance care, Congressman Newhouse is helping to change the trajectory of this devastating disease.
Kay Lehmann, Kennewick
Comments