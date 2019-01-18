Letters: Jan. 24, 2019

Inn offers assist for Coast Guard
I’d like to call attention to one business that has done more than the entire administration and Congress for the Coast Guard men and women during this shutdown: Mark Blotz of the Clover Island Inn is offering a free lunch or breakfast six days a week for the men and women of the USCG unit there.
Not just that the inn should get recognition for this much-needed help but, also, it might encourage other people or businesses to render assistance.
Not everybody knows that, while the military is getting paid, the USCG is not. Even retirees are not going to get their retirement checks.
Like a few other positions, the USCG men and women are still doing their jobs but without pay. There is an assignment of USCG people who protect the president while he is playing golf at Mar-A-Lago—without pay.
Clover Island Inn: Thank you!
Tedd Cadd, Richland
Kennewick chief backs school bond
As Kennewick voters, we have an exciting opportunity to vote yes on the upcoming Feb. 12 Kennewick School District construction bond. Kennewick continues to be one of the fastest-growing communities in the state of Washington, with rapidly growing enrollments in our schools.
The construction bond continues to address our aging school facilities and amenities for our most important commodity in our community—our children! The bond also addresses critical safety concerns for the protection of our students, teachers and staff.
The value of this investment is continuing to provide the best education to our children so they can graduate from high school as young adults and be productive citizens realizing their hopes and dreams for future generations. All of this is possible while lowering what we currently pay in taxes compared with 2018.
As a police chief with over 40 years of experience, I can attest that great schools build great communities, and great communities build safe communities. Please join us in voting yes for the Kennewick School Districts construction bond.
Ken and Trish Hohenberg , Kennewick
Open government, find compromise
First, everyone agrees we need to control our borders. To suggest that there are those who don’t is both untrue and unhelpful. The real question is whether spending $5.7 billion to erect a wall is the most effective approach, and, importantly, whether shutting down the government is worth getting it. The reasons provided so far are not convincing.
Walls and barriers, supported by both sides, already exist where they make sense. Building additional barriers would make little difference, since drugs and people primarily enter at ports of entry, or where barriers are impractical such as sea ports. Spending an inordinate amount of money on a wall is a poor use of taxpayer money and, with its frequently changing stories, the current administration does not inspire confidence that it will use this money wisely.
Using a shutdown as leverage is just cruel. It is unfair to not pay the people who protect us, such as the Coast Guard, as a way to bargain for a wall that few view as necessary. Compromise should be pursued; however, the government should be open while this occurs. It is the right, and humane, thing to do.
Teresa Bergsman, Richland
