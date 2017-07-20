Letters: Jan. 16, 2019

Parts of ‘crisis’ are self-inflicted
To call the situation at the southern border “a humanitarian crisis,” as the president has, is interesting, given that his non-empathetic treatment of families at the border, where families were torn asunder and children separated from parents, was definitely an unnecessary humanitarian crisis, not to mention that instead of calling in the U.S. Coast Guard to use helicopters to airlift water and food into parts of Puerto Rico, he threw paper towels as if the hurricane that flooded the country could merely be sopped up like a little spill on the floor.
The GOP and the Democrats in Congress gave a plausible bipartisan bill on the border to the president before Christmas. Trump acted like he would sign it, then changed his mind, called back people from Congress who had already gone home for the holidays, and asked for even more money for the wall. When he didn’t get his way, he shut down parts of the federal government. Now many of the 800,000 people who are needlessly disrupted are scrambling to not have their homes foreclosed, not to mention other financial strains. That’s a humanitarian crisis as well.
Michael Kiefel, Walla Walla
Rail crossings pose safety issue
A potential safety issue exists in Richland. It is not uncommon for vehicles to wait for up to 25 minutes for trains on the Port of Benton rail spur to clear the crossings. Waiting is annoying, however the safety concern is police, fire, ambulance possibly being delayed due to the crossings closed or excessive traffic due to vehicles backed up at crossings.
There are supposed to be secondary crossings so emergency vehicles can circumvent the major rail crossings, however the probable response time is greatly increased having to drive on secondary dirt roads or longer distances. The risks seem high when considering someone’s health or the need for an effective police response. Richland insists that a study has been completed that demonstrates that emergency vehicles can respond but the question remains in what time period?
The Port and Richland as well as four other agencies (DOT, WSP, DOE, etc.) have failed to recognize the increase in rail traffic and emergency response impacts while at the same time approving more industry in north Richland that may depend on rail and significantly increase rail traffic. Is it possible to effectively solve this issue especially with the new bridge and significant delays?
J. John DeMyer, Richland
Sugary drinks tax just simply a tax
Apparently, some Seattle residents believed their 1.75 cents per ounce tax on sugared drinks (roughly 21 cents per 12 oz. can) would be paid entirely by the beverage distributors. Sure, and the 3 percent charge by most credit card companies is paid entirely by the various merchants accepting them. Oh, and business owners pay their employee wages, FICA taxes, B&O taxes, L&I insurance, bond fees, equipment repair and operating costs from a slush fund amassed by winning the lottery? Well, they don’t. All those costs contribute to the cost of the items and services we procure and enjoy. By the way, smaller businesses passed on a greater share because they can’t buy in the quantity of the larger stores.
The University of Washington should have been looking to confirm a reduction in sugar consumption and the improved health of the general Seattle population as well as the corresponding savings in medical costs. But they can’t and won’t because this is just a tax garnering $17 million a year to spend. So much for the “altruism” of the elected officials of Seattle.
Mike Clayton Pasco
Halt politicos’ pay during shutdown
I wonder how quickly the federal budget impasse would be resolved if congressional and presidential salaries were withheld until a budget is approved. How about if the congressional private dining room and gym were closed because the staff that operates these perks are deemed non-essential? How about presidential travel, including golf outings are curtailed until a resolution is reached? What if the White House domestic/residential quarters (staff) is furloughed as non-essential? But, of course, bills funding (most generously) these activities are already in place. So, just idle wondering.
Brett Menaker, Kennewick
