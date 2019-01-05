Letters: Jan. 10, 2019

Let’s follow state license plate law
My 2019 wish: Motorized vehicle owners comply with and local law enforcement enforce RCW 46.16A.200. The title is “License Plates”. Excerpts from the RCW include: “Display. License plates must be: Attached conspicuously at the front and rear of each vehicle if two license plates have been issued; kept clean and be able to be plainly seen and read at all times; and attached in a horizontal position at a distance of not more than four feet from the ground. Unlawful acts include: Operating a vehicle unless a valid license plate or plates are attached as required under this section.”
DOL states: “At the core of the policy requiring front and rear-facing license plate is public safety, particularly in solving crimes. A front-facing license plate can assist law enforcement in solving a crime, such as identifying a vehicle in a hit and run accident. If a vehicle was only required to have a rear license plate, a suspect may be able to strategically park or drive a vehicle in a way that would prevent law enforcement from identifying a suspect or victim”. The Washington State Patrol has stated having a plate on a dashboard is not legal compliance.
All please comply/enforce. Thanks
Michael Cochrane, Kennewick
Immigration poses system overload
The liberal progressives seem to be saying that they want open borders and a flood of immigrants coming into the U.S.A. One explanation is that this is “fair.” These immigrants are have-nots and all the middle class, and especially the upper class, are have-lots. So most of all value should be taken from the middle and upper classes and redistributed.
One recent “guest column” in the Tri-City Herald proposed global equality could be reached by the average U.S. citizen consuming only 3 percent of what food, energy and natural resources that they now do! Same articles also stated don’t worry, poor people can be happy.
Instructions to all the liberal progressives: Sell all but one car, give away 90 percent of all your wealth to the homeless and desperately poor people who will spend it wisely, plan on never getting sick as the immigrants’ health issues will overload health care and take decades to address, give up vacations other than a walk to the river, never lock any door ever again since there are people out there who need your stuff more than you do.
Steve Sontag, Richland
Liberals should take in migrants
This is a response to Gordon Johnsons opinion letter on Tues., Jan. 1, 2019.
I also have a solution. Have all the Dems. and Liberals (who number in the millions) become HOST families. Each family take in 1 to 4 illegals into their household and feed, shelter, etc., until they can be properly vetted so as to proceed for U.S. citizenship or be sent back to their home country. (Pelosi could take in more as she has millions). For those who love open borders, (who are in the millions) this is your opportunity to proudly serve your agenda. We won’t need a wall, just a large sign with a list of host families.
Rudy Tomich, West Richland
