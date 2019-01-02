Letters: Jan. 4, 2019

Some impacts of dam breaching
I can beat the $750,000 study about breaching the dams by about $700,000.
What will happen if the west side wins and the dams are breached?
1. Wells will dry up, as a result of lowering the water table.
2. Hundreds of thousands of acres of irrigated farmland will no longer be irrigated due to inability to pump from the Snake River.
3. No more hydroelectricity produced.
4. And, according to the Army Corps of Engineers, silt killed all of the salmon at the Oregon fish hatchery. What do they think is going to happen when the dams are breached? Years of silt.
5. Loss of revenue from recreational use and tourism.
These are just a few of the obvious repercussions of breaching the dams, This sure didn’t take $750,000 to figure out. For another $50,000, I’ll come up with another 10 reasons not to breach the dams.
Sam H. Cronenwett, Kennewick
Exposure rules based on ‘big lie’
In about 2008, Dr. Edward J. Calabrese, toxicology professor at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, made the startling discovery that the hypothesis of linear no-threshold exposure or LNT was founded upon a deliberate lie. (LNT asserts that a straight line exists between a recognized level of exposure to chemicals or radiation, all the way down to zero — that there is no such thing as a “safe level of exposure”). This line of fear mongering was carried over to cosmic-ray-induced mutations, chemical carcinogens and their regulation, DDT and now to climate change, the global warming hoax and cancer.
Dr. Calabrese’s “reliable contrary evidence” refutes the deliberately suppressed claim by 1946 Nobel Prize winner Hermann Muller that there is no such safe level.
Hermann Muller and Julian Huxley, founder of the World Wildlife Fund (Now World Wide Fund For Nature), were classmates at the Rice Institute Biological Society.
Society is still paying for this “big lie” in billions spent to meet unnecessary strict regulations, to overcome irrational fears of radiation and the cost to millions whose lives have been lost by not going nuclear.
Rob Dupuy, Pasco
‘Schindler’s List’ for kids of 12?
What’s with Mr. Movie suggesting (Herald, Dec. 6) that parents take their 12-year-old children to see a film (“Schindler’s List”) that is rated R for mature themes, violence, language and nudity?
Jim Stoffels, Richland
State L&I not so helpful to worker
Governor Inslee, I would like for you to explain to injured workers how the Department of Labor and Industries helps them. I will explain how they have helped me since my injury of April 15, 2010. They have helped me in the following ways;
1. Overpayment of $46,000 plus owed to the State of Washington.
2. Overpayment of $45,000 to Social Security. (reduced to $5,000)
3. Upward of $70,000 in attorney fees.
4. Loss of all my personal vehicles.
5. Loss of my home of 14 years because I cannot make the payment. (soon)
So, governor, please elaborate on how the Department of Labor and Industries helps the injured worker. They will have put me and family on the street and so deep in debt, that there is no way to recover. That is how the Department of Labor and Industries helps the injured worker.
Please feel free to contact me if there are any questions. So, with that said, have a Merry Christmas, governor! Because in the Aichele household, we won’t be.
John Aichele, Kennewick
