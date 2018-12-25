Letters: Dec. 30, 2018

Gun laws seek to control people
Gun laws are about power and people control, not about safety, security or crime. Evil exists and disarming the honest does nothing to alleviate it. History shows governments restrict the honorable from being armed to control, enslave or kill them. 250 million were murdered by their governments after being disarmed just in the last century (https://www.hawaii.edu/powerkills/welcome.html.) Armed populations cannot be easily usurped.
Tyrants disarm and control populations by convincing population centers who know little about guns to vote for antigun laws for the “safety of society” or to “protect children.” Their proposals are like Jim Crow South tactics used to subvert minorities; poll (gun) taxes and literacy tests like Initiative 1639 imposes. Those laws make it difficult to own firearms, discouraging ownership so there’s fewer Pro2A to contend with. Then come more restrictions (already in progress in WA).
I-1639 violates both the U.S. and Washington constitutions. Court challenges will proceed. In the meantime, the only relief available is local governments that refuse to enact it like Chief Culp did in Republic, Wash. Law enforcement and officials in Tri-Cities and other Washington locations should follow suit, as it’s their sworn duty to uphold both constitutions. If enough do, then tyrants may not succeed.
Gary Stevens, Kennewick
How will county handle I-1639?
Dear legislators, Benton County commissioners and sheriff:
Now that some of the ‘fine’ citizens of this state voted to pass the illegal Initiative 1639, there comes with it some funding, legal and agency creations that are mandated in it.
My questions are:
Just how do you intend to comply with the new mandates?
Just when do you intend to comply with the new mandates?
Just how much will it cost to comply with the new mandates?
Since I never heard, nor read, word one from the greater percentage of you concerning this, I’m assuming you must have already had a game plan? Yes? No?
If you need me to quantify, and/or outline the new legalities forced upon you by this illegal initiative, please don’t hesitate to ask for my help. I’ll be more than happy to assist at no charge as I’ve read and re-read this ludicrous initiative time and again and have a very clear understanding of its intent as well as a comprehensive understanding of the legal and financial implications therein.
As a forewarning: You are probably not going to enjoy hearing nor understanding the legal and financial implications affecting the citizens of this state by the passage of this initiative!
I eagerly await your expeditious responses.
Dan Deckert, Benton City
Use $750,000 on Sound hatchery
The left-wing west side governor is still pandering to the environmental extremists that he seems to be so fond of. He wants to spend $750,000 of our money to form a task force to do yet another “study” of removing the Snake River dams (Dec. 14, 2018).
I’m thinking that $750,000 would be a nice start on building a new Chinook salmon hatchery on Puget Sound. The orcas need more food, not more camera time for the governor. And, of course, he is proposing $2.6 billion in new taxes to pay for this type of nonsense.
Inslee and his cronies sure seem to be determined to keep trying to wreck the Eastern Washington economy.
Bob Cummings, West Richland
Mattis leaves with head held high
General Jim Mattis leaves Washington, D.C. with his head held high. He resigned as Secretary of Defense - not “retired” as Trump tweeted - because he could no longer carry out misguided and changing national security policies that Trump endorsed. These included a premature troop withdrawal from Syria and maintaining cozy relations with Russia. The worst Trump failure has been disrespecting and not properly consulting our NATO allies - allies who helped us win the Cold War and who put troops in Afghanistan alongside us after 9/11. In resigning, Jim Mattis showed that his first loyalty is forever to his nation, not to a petulant President.
Unlike most Trump departures, General Mattis does not leave under a cloud of impropriety or court subpoenas. Nor does he face jail time. He leaves with his principles intact and the best professional record. He is a true credit to his country. Welcome home, Jim.
Colonel Felix Vargas, U.S. Army (Retired), Pasco
