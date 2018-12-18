Letters: Dec. 16, 2018

Time has come to impeach Trump
It is time to impeach Trump. Responsible media has brimmed with corroborated evidence of Trump’s obstruction of justice. We don’t need Mueller’s evidence to impeach. There is enough to impeach even using only Trump’s statements on camera, though there is much more.
Trump has failed to live up to his oath of office. Will the Republican Congress continue to follow him down that path? Nixon was impeached for strikingly similar actions on less evidence.
Trump fired Comey, stating on camera that he did it take the heat off the collusion investigation. Obstruction. Trump testified that he helped his son, Don Jr., prepare a deliberately false statement to the FBI. Obstruction. Trump has refused to testify under oath. Obstruction. Unjustifiable firings of top Justice Department crime fighters.
Trump fired his attorney general, as did Nixon, replacing him with “his guy,” who has no credentials. Pardons have been dangled in front of potential witnesses.
Congressman (Dan) Newhouse, as the Tri-Cities’ top Republican, are you still ok with what we are witnessing here? Stand up for us, as I know Sen. Patty Murray will. Congress must take the reins of power away from our president, as he has proven most unworthy of our trust.
Ivar Husa, Richland
No zombies drawn to Finley pot shop
Good news! Finley is not having a (marijuana) “Zombie apocalypse.” After hearing all the talk about “a marijuana store” there, I was surprised to see… not much difference … other than a “nice aroma” hanging in the air in a few places.
Kudos for the 12/2/18 Tri-City Herald editorial. Seems lately the “will of the people,” doesn’t carry much weight. Even though a petition to allow marijuana sales in Richland, had nearly 2,000 signatures over the required number. The city attorney “recommended the petition is not valid to move forward.” (No reason given!?)
While I do not use marijuana or alcohol, I know four who do for various “medical” reasons. I suspect there would be more, if talking about it didn’t have social/financial repercussions.
According to topshelfdata.com, Washington has over a 1,000 “cannabis” businesses. The first (Spokane Valley), had nearly $5 million in sales, just last month. The substantial taxes reduce the burden for the community. Ironically, the "federal" government classifies “cannabis” as a category #1 narcotic. The less restrictive category #2 narcotics includes 6-7 opioids. In 2016, more people died from “opioid abuse,” then in all the years of Vietnam. And it’s getting worse. From July 2016 to September 2017, there was a 70 percent increase.
D. L. (Andy) Anderson, Richland
Paraeducators due for pay raise
To the Kennewick School District and its stance against fair and equitable pay for its para-educators:
In 15 to 20 years there have been minor raises for service dates and for cost of living. Sadly these have been eaten up by the rising cost of health insurance, costing these men and women in the end.
When you consider the para's assistance in the attainment of the curriculum goals set forth by our state, the increase in scores from year to year for students and the simple fact they perform tasks of the teaching staff on a day-to-day basis, one would think that KSD would consider a fair and equitable adjustment to their wages.
Paras typically start at or near minimum wage. The school district is looking for an AA or equivalent at this time, with little or no history of pay increase over the past 15 to 20 years, one would think that KSD would entertain the fair and equitable increase that is being requested and stop digging in its heels.
Look at where your schools are today and where you would be without these men and women on your staff.
KSD should really open its eyes; this increase is long overdue.
Dustin Beck, Pasco
