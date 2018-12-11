Letters: Dec. 13, 2018

Forte! presented a great show
On Dec 7, my family attended Forte!’s “That’s Christmas to Me.” If you are not familiar with Forte!, it’s an audition-only show choir of Tri-City high school-aged youth. The costumes, sound, songs and choreography were terrific. We listened and watched for two short hours. Always with a joyous smile. A special thank you to Jill Clayton, artistic director; Joseph Haws, vocal director; Jenna Larsen and Christine Riesenweber, choreography. Forte! is just another reminder what a great place the Tri-Cities is. Bravo to all, and count us as regulars for upcoming performances.
Donald Havre, Richland
Trans fats in diet should be limited
Trans fats are artificially created in an industrial process that adds hydrogen to liquid vegetable oils to make them more solid. In 2013, the FDA determined trans fat to no longer be generally recognized as a safe food. Companies still use trans fats because they are inexpensive, last longer and give a desirable taste and texture. Several countries, such as Switzerland, and jurisdictions, such as California, have decided to reduce or restrict the use of trans fats. Trans fats increase your bad cholesterol levels (LDL) and decrease your good cholesterol levels (HDL). They also increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and developing type II diabetes. Many fried foods, like doughnuts, and baked goods, such as cakes, pie crusts, biscuits, frozen pizzas, cookies, crackers and stick margarines, have trans fats. There are naturally occurring trans fats from beef, lamb and butterfat, but very few studies have proved its effects on people.
To limit the amount of trans fat you eat, read the nutritional label, and replace those fats with better fats, such as saturated or unsaturated fats.
Kail J. Carey, Tri-Cities Prep student, Pasco
Trump violates 14th Amendment
Trump’s executive order threat violates the 14th Amendment.
No matter the citizenship of the parents, if a baby is born in the U.S., it is and will always be a United States citizen. Though this information seems to have not yet reached Donald Trump, because he threatened to put an executive order on babies with non-citizen parents, born with the U.S. constitutional guarantee of citizenship. That, as many of you may not know, violates the 14th Amendment that states;
“All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
So as you can see, Donald Trump is going against the U.S. Constitution so he can deport legal U.S. citizens. And because he is the president of the United States of America, he thinks he can get away with it.
Jacqueline White, Kennewick
Cycles, walkers have rights too
I would love to remind the people of the Tri-Cities that pedestrians and bicyclists have as much a right to the roads as you do. Many of us wait for our turn, looking at crossing signal when present, or checking both directions at crosswalks before proceeding and you still break your part of the deal. I've had people turning right at intersections staring the opposite direction nearly hit me, as well as one run a red light that I had a crossing signal on. I've also had crosswalks where a person in one lane stopped and the next one went full steam ahead. Please, for everyone on foot in our community, be attentive.
Chris Lindhartsen, Richland
