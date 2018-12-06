Letters: Dec. 11, 2018

Trump is newest lemming leader
It amazes and deeply concerns me as I continue to watch while the lemmings continue to follow the Pied Piper of lies. This person (Pied Piper) has never served in the military, does not pay taxes, has gone bankrupt multiple times, been sued thousands of times, told and continues to tell countless lies, alienated our allies, denies climate change, is putting our country further in debt, spends million of taxpayer dollars traveling around our country touting how great he is. Please, lemmings, wake up as things only continue to get worse and we all go over the cliff.
Jeffrey Veregge, Pasco
Why you should drink more water
Did you know that 75 percent of Americans do not drink enough water in a day? Some 60 percent of our whole body and 85 percent of our brain is composed of water, but we do not do a good job of keeping this percentage constant. Drinking more water every day, though a small change, can make a huge difference. Being dehydrated affects our moods, ability to concentrate and physical strength. If you often are tired, get headaches or muscle cramps, drinking more water could be extremely helpful in preventing them. When you are fully hydrated, your body’s performance ability and your brain’s function improves. Consuming a sufficient amount of water is even more essential if you are physically active because you lose water when you sweat, so you need to re-hydrate. The minimum amount of water you need during an inactive day is half of your body weight in ounces if not more.
Claire Potter, Pasco, Tri Cities Prep Student
RE: “Climate-change impacts cut at state’s heart, Inslee says,“ Nov. 28, 2018“
So, on the heels of a new federal report, Gov. Inslee, wants to save the state from climate change. (Never mind that the state just rejected a carbon tax Nov. 6.) They say this report is different because it, “… goes more local.” Ok, let’s go local. If you plot temperature data (highest maximum daily temperatures by year from 1895 to 2017) for 1) the Tri-Cities, Wash., and 2) near Paradise, Calif., (heart of a recent wildfire), they both show zero increase in temperatures over time, notwithstanding decades of slightly rising CO2 (~2 ppm/year). A co-author of the federal report, a professor of political science, says she is driven by data and facts, not politics. That’s reassuring.
Gov. Inslee says we must “de-carbonize our economy.” Globally, this could cost upward of $75 trillion. To discourage car and natural gas power use could require at least $10/gallon gasoline and electricity will need to go up from our current 7 cents/kwh to 40 cents/kwh or more; this all predicated on the belief that, although we can’t accurately predict weather more than several days out, we are somehow capable of accurately projecting climate temperature changes 80 years into the future.
Craig Brown, Richland
Trump hurt vote for Newhouse
I didn't vote for Rep. Dan Newhouse because I didn't want my vote misinterpreted by our president as support for him, his policies and his turpitude. I didn't vote for his opponent, Christine Brown, because I don't agree with some of her positions that are of utmost importance to me. However, Rep. Newhouse does a fine, fine job representing the our region and I wish him nothing but success and good will.
John Sherman, Richland
