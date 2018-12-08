Letters: Dec. 9, 2018

Kind act warmed her heart
My name is Stephanie Chirkov and I am an employee at the local Steptoe CircleK Store. Recently, one of my co-workers was facing a difficult winter without transportation, and in need of help.
One of our special customers came in, observed a problem, and went out of the way to help her with her transportation. I would like to personally thank this kind person, as my co-worker is quite a special lady too. At this time of year, it warms my heart to know that one person really can make a difference in a person’s life. Thank you so much to the individual that helped. You made a lovely lady with a lovely smile, smile even bigger. You are an exceptional person.
I would also like to take the opportunity to thank all of our customers for your patronization, and let you know that we do enjoy serving you!
Stephanie Chirkov, Pasco
Caravans filled with invaders
Liberals have lost all grip on reality. They look at the economic immigrants – not asylum seekers – that are bum-rushing our southern border with the intent to enter illegally and then they fawn over them like they are Christians innocently trekking through the wilderness to the Promised Land. I take that back. Many liberals have such distaste for the Bible they would most assuredly come up with some other less biblical comparison, but nonetheless, they have no ability to recognize reality. It is sad that we simple, uneducated deplorables can quickly size up the situation at the border and see it is not as it appears while liberals want to immediately throw wide-open our doors so these invaders can pillage our humanitarian resources even as many Americans suffer severe poverty daily. True asylum seekers are welcome anytime, anywhere, but this caravan does not consist of those. These are people unhappy with their countries’ current plight who are now looking for a handout, not a hand up. They are not arriving and asking for help. They are arriving and demanding that we submit to them!
Thank God President Trump has the courage to see through this con of American generosity.
Bruce Stemp, Kennewick
Editor’s note: Mr. Trump appears to have done his best to close the border to asylum seekers without regard to their reasons for trying to come to the U.S.
Pass Senate’s Farm Bill version
With all of the election flurry that is going on lately, my hope is that important legislation is not harmed by last-minute moves or delays in Congress. For those new representatives coming in, we need people who are willing to protect those who are struggling to put food on the table and struggling to find work.
Passing the Senate version of the Farm Bill would protect food assistance to people who cannot find work, which in turn will help them fight their way out of the hole of poverty. The problem with the House’s idea to put work restrictions on food assistance is that this actually causes impoverished people to fall deeper into the hole of poverty.
Programs like SNAP (food stamps) do actually help people find their way out of poverty, especially those who may have more trouble finding an income. I hope that whoever our representatives may be, they will have the interests of even their less fortunate constituents in mind.
Jamie Steach, Pasco
