Letters: Nov. 30, 2018

Another viewpoint on abortion ethics
Dr. Temple’s letter of Nov. 21, 2018, suggested that “pro-life” folks were really “pro-choice” as they allow for abortion to save the life of mothers who would die during delivery of their babies and to terminate pregnancy due to incest or rape. A true “life” proponent does not accept termination of a human life other than to save the life of the one most probable to be saved. Even as difficult as it may seem to all of us for a woman conceiving a baby due to rape or incest, abortion of the baby is taking a life. The pro-life position is allowing for human life to flourish even under the most horrific circumstances. Pro-choice allows for abortion of babies to avoid difficult, complicating future difficult life situations, gender preference, contraception, and retaliation; not to save human lives.
Relativistically – Let doctors and women choose life or death for babies but without taxpayer support.
Morally – Abortion is only acceptable to save the mother of the baby to whom she would love to give life.
The Declaration of Independence states “…that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life…” the pro-life position.
Don Curet, Richland
Trumbo, McKay undermine staff
Kennewick City Council failed to pass their biennial budget, which provided for a new firehouse and 12 firefighters.
Councilman Bill McKay said his problem is with the percentage of budget taken up by staff salaries. Anyone who has sat through the past three months of council meetings can tell you, Kennewick staff have been generating revenue while understaffed for two years. McKay seems worried that more salaried positions and raises will cause a budget shortfall but the better question is how much more revenue could Kennewick generate fully staffed?
Trumbo and McKay vehemently denied that voting against raises is tied to their approval of city staff, but when qualified staff ask for funds to ensure that services aren’t interrupted, they are asking for is help. Denying that budget, and thereby that help, implies you don’t value your staff’s expertise. You also become implicated in any future interruptions in services and their consequences.
Councilman Trumbo also said he was against raises because it wasn’t in the interest of taxpayers. This statement came after the public hearing in which taxpayers unanimously expressed support for the budget.
Kennewick’s motto is “Leading the way.” Leading the way to what, exactly? Budget surpluses and staff shortfalls?
Dr. Jaime Hough, Pasco
