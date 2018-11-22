Letters: Nov. 23, 2018

Letter wrong on irrigation claims
A recent letter made the incorrect claim farmers don’t need dams for irrigation, stating, “Large quantities of water are drawn from the undammed area in our own Hanford Reach.” This statement was based on Richland city water draws, pump stations for agriculture and furthest up river, cooling for Columbia Generating Station, thinking they are not from the McNary pool.
A quick elevation search shows the water level at McNary Dam to be about 341 feet, backing up water well beyond the intake for Columbia Generating Station, which, based on the same search, is about 10 feet higher.
I can’t say I have checked the depth finder on our old Bayliner at that exact spot, but am very confident the river is more than 10 feet deep in that area, so it’s not in the “undammed area.” It might be running fast, but it is positively affected by McNary Dam at that point.
Thankfully our area dams produce carbon-free energy through their generators and by providing cooling for Columbia Generating Station. Our dams also provide a stable supply of irrigation water, which when applied to what was dry, relatively unproductive range land, produces some of the best apples, cherries, grapes and potatoes in the world.
Bill Shibley, West Richland
Only west side voted to allow pot
Who voted the legalization of marijuana? The west side of the state! Not one eastern county. City officials need to remember that. Stores selling marijuana set a tone about your city, desperation and lack of concern. Desperation for funds for city services and lack of concern for children anti-drug programs. We are a community that is strong in both of these areas. There is no reason for allowing stores to sell marijuana. People can continue to drive to Prosser for their shopping and Prosser will continue to drive here for shopping at stores they do not have there. Enjoy the drive.
Debi Luey, Kennewick
Why focus on Trump’s actions?
Why is there a group of leach journalists after Trump? Neither Clinton nor Obama had this much public attention. In the university, I was taught to watch for bias of this type. No good manager would subject an employee to this kind of harassment, certainly, if he wanted real production.
The scientific community has learned to either leave a developing employee alone or to encourage him. I admit politics is a bit different in having busy know-it-alls who think they are in charge - possibly need to be slapped down.
Clearly these harassers do not know or won’t control their ideas so as to give another a fair chance. Some do not accept the philosophy of being a Democrat or democracy itself! I hope our Congress has matured this far.
James C. Langford, Richland
