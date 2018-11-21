Letters: Nov. 22, 2018

Checking the math of Idaho Power
On Nov. 10, 2018, The Herald published the story, “Idaho utility’s lawsuit against EPA involving salmon on hold,” by Keith Ridler. Idaho Power claims that the change they advocate could “...reduce the cost of electricity, the company said, saving customers up to $100 million over 50 years.” So that means it could save $2 million dollars a year, which is still a big number.
However, based on the number of customers cited in the article, 534,000, that means this change would save each ratepayer less than $4 a year, or less than thirty-five cents a month. Assuming the numbers in the article are correct, it seems like Idaho Power is just trying to influence public opinion with scary big numbers that don’t actually represent the impact it will have on its customers.
Don’t be fooled.
James Knobbs, Richland
Country is getting out of control
I don’t know if I am more ashamed of the female gender or the country in general. What happened to this man (Judge Kavanaugh) was a shambles of democracy. If I ever was going to vote Democratic I will not now.
The reasoning behind their remarks of his “demeanor” was laughable. Of course he should be angry he is being accused of a “sexual assault” and convicted by the Democratic committee before they even hear any corroborating evidence. Women are up in arms over this man, but let me tell you ladies, watch out for your sons as they could be next; just listen to brilliant Whoopi and her cohort Joy.
If this is the norm of female thinking, your sons are in danger from birth. You know this “Me Too” issue could work both ways. There are men who have been victimized by women and assaulted in their relationships, I have seen it red handed.
By the way where were all you women when Clinton and Cosby were accused of this and worse. I didn’t see any protests and uprisings. I guess you are selective in your battles. I somehow pray this nation gets back on track. We haven’t gotten so mean and hateful and don’t blame this on Trump. We were burning flags, disrespecting our veterans, children out of control.
Marilyn Weldon, Kennewick
Shut your mouth when you chew
Now that Thanksgiving is here, I find it urgent to inform the public of a matter that will almost certainly be pertinent in the upcoming week: chewing with an open mouth is an abhorrence to mankind and a plague to humanity.
Discovering a solution to this difficult controversy first requires finding the cause. Ignorance is surely a contributing factor. Many chomp deafeningly on their food without a second thought, unaware of the excruciating pain they inflict upon innocent bystanders. Education, always the enemy of ignorance, is surely a viable solution.
Brutal honesty and courage are certainly required, as approaching a friend, family member, coworker, or acquaintance to inform them of their repulsive habit can be difficult. I firmly suggest that using one of the following statements will help you overcome your hesitancy: “Hey, you’re chewing like a donkey,” “You make me feel icky,” “The noises your mouth is making are making me want to die.”
Let us rally together in opposition to and educate people about this critical issue.
Ashley Parker, Richland
Comments