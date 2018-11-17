Letters: Nov. 18, 2018

Blood donations saved her husband
Earlier this year my husband was diagnosed with leukemia. He spent 104 days in Kadlec Medical Center. In the first three days, he received enough blood to fill his body 2 1/2 times. Thanks to all those who donate blood through the American Red Cross. You saved my husband’s life
Marilyn Merryman, Richland
Thanks for ballot delivery, USPS
I would like to extend a heartfelt, “Thank you,” to all of the Evergreen State’s employees of the United States Postal Service for once again driving every Washington voter to the polls during this year’s election.
These dedicated men and women ensured short lines at the “voting booths” and saved us all, collectively speaking, a fortune in gasoline.
So, “Hats off to you!” Mr. and Ms. Mailperson.
Tio Wally Ross, West Richland
Herald right on advice to Boehnke
While I often disagree with TCH editorials, I couldn’t agree more with its editorial of 11/11/18 regarding new Rep. Matt Boehnke’s notion of continuing as our city councilman while also representing us in Olympia. I don’t know Mr. Boehnke, but I voted for him and he sounds like a fine man. However, that does not mean it would be a good idea or good for our city for him to split his time and attention between not only two elected offices but apparently also continuing his job at CBC. He is not Superman!
Mr. Boehnke, I urge you to devote your attention to learning the ropes as a legislator and giving us outstanding representation in Olympia. Better to focus your efforts and do one excellent job than to split your attention and do two mediocre jobs. We value your time on the council, but leave that job to someone else with the time the people of Kennewick deserve, a council member who will be in town and not in Olympia for months on end trying to solve the state’s problems.
And for the Kennewick City Council, please follow the lead of Richland. Amend your charter to eliminate the possibility that someone tries to accomplish the foolhardy notion of serving two masters at once.
Ryan Brown, Kennewick
Fire protection starts with clearing foliage
The Sunday Nov. 4, 2018, newspaper article on the 5,000-acre Kennewick fire was all about looky-loos blocking the roads and insignificant communication is why five homes burned.
A fireman who was there said all five houses had arborvitaes along their walls and cheat grass up to the arborvitaes. Not a good thing.
Bret Bauder, Kennewick
I’m thankful for gun law changes
I’m thankful that the citizens of the state of Washington passed sensible gun control - might not be perfect - but we as a state did something.
I’m confused with the death of John McCain; why have the Republicans, who still hold a majority in both houses, not repealed and replaced the Affordable Care Act (which is the same thing as OBAMA CARE). Are they chicken of the political fallout or have they come to their senses that it’s what America wants?
I’m saddened every day my president is a bully.
I’m thankful that we live in country of check and balances and that it works.
David Coleman, Richland
Comments