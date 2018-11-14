Letters: Nov. 15, 2018

Veteran’s family thanks Southridge
We would like to send a sincere thank you to Southridge High School for their most inspiring Veteran’s Day ceremony on Friday. My husband is a veteran, and we were there as guests of our granddaughter, Bella.
In this current atmosphere of political divisiveness, the event was a breath of fresh air and a wonderful assurance that our youth understand the importance of patriotism, love of country, and showing their respect and appreciation to our veterans who have served so selflessly.
Thank you to the narrators, the most impressive orchestra and choir and their conductors, the program organizers and those who provided a brunch/lunch in the library following the events.
It was an honor to be a part of this ceremony.
Mike and Barbara Stark, Kennewick
Who will be left to speak for you?
He disparaged the Hispanics. Called them rapists and murderers. You said nothing.
He disparaged the Muslims. Called them terrorists and murderers. You said nothing.
He disparaged women. Called them “dog,” “horseface,” and treats them as an inferior gender. You said nothing.
He called foreign countries “s---holes.” You said nothing.
He called neo-nazis “nice people.” You said nothing.
He allowed the mentally unstable more opportunity for firearms. You said nothing.
He blamed hurricane victims’ local government for his refusal to give enough help. You said nothing.
He gave tax breaks to his friends. You said nothing.
He takes healthcare from the needy. You said nothing.
He took children from their parents. You said nothing.
He rolled back protections for our precious Earth. You said nothing.
He said Jews should have better protection at places of worship to not be massacred. You said nothing.
As he works his way through all but the most rich and selfish of the world, when he treads on you, who will be left to speak for you?
Darryl Levey, Pasco
Three concerns about our safety
I have three points of concern, of which I will be brief:
1. There is no way for pedestrians to cross the street on Duportail in front of Richland’s Walmart, even though there is a bus stop on both sides of the road. A stoplight is needed now to assist traffic and a crosswalk must be added.
2. Columbia Park is filled with dead trees and brush. When the young Mom was killed there recently, the Parks Department should have gone in and cleaned them all out. It’s not too late to let those that need firewood come help out. It would beautify the area and clear the views along Highway 240 and maybe even help some keep warm this winter.
3. The flashing yellow left turn lights are difficult for many drivers. Now you have added roundabouts that are even more confusing to elderly drivers who are so scared of using them that they avoid them if possible. Now you have added stop and go lights on them, making roundabouts even harder for those already challenged by them. You are making it very hard for the elderly to get around in their communities; you are nearly shutting them down.
Josie L. Mussman, West Richland
Editor’s note: Tree trimming is under way in the Columbia Park area mentioned.
Comments