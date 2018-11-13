Letters: Nov. 14, 2018

Spend that money on Puerto Rico
If the probable $200 million spent on sending troops to the border to defend against refugees seeking asylum in the U.S. had been used instead to send Coast Guard helicopters to lift pallets of water and food to the people of Puerto Rico suffering from Hurricane Maria, the money would have been well spent alleviating misery rather than threatening more of it. The Coast Guard has a reputation for prompt and effective rescue. It is best used for that purpose where heroism is obvious and wins the respect of all of us, rather than posing a pathetic incident. Sending troops from other branches of the military seems completely inappropriate and unnecessary.
People seeking asylum in the U.S. to escape lethal regimes has been the norm. The Border Patrol is perfectly capable of sorting matters out. Our nation doesn’t need to become one more oppressive government. If the president really believed that America was first, he’d care about our reputation for fairness, not just for flexing muscle. Other nations need to be considered always in estimating our own place among them.
Michael Kiefel, Walla Walla
There’s no beauty to any abortion
Per usual, “Can pro-life really be pro-death?” (TCH Oct 4) completely mischaracterizes the pro-life movement. Certainly, if a woman’s life is in danger from complications due to pregnancy, termination of the pregnancy (although tragic) can be justified as a medical necessity to save her life. But this, of course, is not the issue. The real issue is abortion on demand—the notion that it is acceptable to kill an innocent human being because that person presents an inconvenience or burden to someone else. It is this idea that the pro-life movement stands in opposition to.
And by the way, the statement regarding prior pro-life letters that, “None of these letters mentioned women,” is simply not true. I quote from my July 4 letter: “The life of the unborn child and the life of its mother are of equal value.” We focus on the unborn because it is they who die when every elective abortion is performed. That does not mean we do not value the lives of women.
Finally, I’m sorry, but regardless of the circumstances, it is difficult to envision any “beauty of abortion.”
Gregg Lumetta, Pasco
Take close look at Trump associates
Well, let’s review Donald Trump’s associates to date. Paul Manafort, campaign manager, found guilty by jury of false tax returns and bank fraud and pleads guilty to conspiracy against the U.S. (money laundering, violating Foreign Agents Registration Act, etc.). Rick Gates, Manafort’s deputy (Trump) campaign manager, pleads guilty to financial fraud and lying to the FBI. Michael Cohen, personal lawyer, pleads guilty to tax evasion, unlawful campaign contributions, and bank fraud. Michael Flynn, National Security advisor, guilty of lying to the FBI. George Papadopoulos, Trump campaign advisor, guilty of lying to the FBI about contact with Russians during Trump’s 2016 campaign.
It should be clear to all why Donald Trump won’t release his tax returns. It’s because it will expose him for what he is; a liar, fraud, cheat and criminal, just like those he surrounds himself with.
Gerald Eaton, Richland
