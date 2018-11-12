Letters: Nov. 13, 2018

Trump’s actions equal autocracy
We’ve had our midterm election, and the landscape, politically, has definitely changed. Although, for me, there is disappointment that Democrats lost some key governorships, and that senators who haven’t been fulfilling their sworn duty to uphold the Constitution, were re-elected. At least now we do have some checks and balances on this president. Of course, that does depend on the courage and foresight of our Democratic leaders, who need to learn they can’t take a knife to a gunfight, so to speak.
At this point, the turn of events has made one issue rise to the top. Trump has fired (Attorney General Jeff) Sessions. It is not a secret why. He wants to end the Mueller investigation. If he has done nothing wrong, why? If you are innocent, let justice play out.
This is blatant obstruction. Obstruction can’t exist without a cover up.
He has now appointed an interim attorney general, who is known to be sympathetic to Trump and against Mueller. In our system, by our Constitution, the deputy attorney general should move into that position, or there should be confirmation hearings for a new attorney general. Our leaders need to challenge this. It’s against everything that our democracy stands for. Our justice system needs to be independent. This is autocracy.
Barbara Lollar, Burbank
Far-right beliefs led to tragedies
This past week we saw three separate tragic events: more than a dozen mail-bombs were sent to different people; on Wednesday, a man killed two random black people in Kentucky; and on Saturday at a Pittsburgh synagogue, 11 people were murdered. In every case, people in the media said that the perpetrators were “unhinged,” that they weren’t “rational.” Unfortunately, this is a mistake. Each one of these people were perfectly rational; their actions followed logically from the world view in which they are immersed.
If you live in an evidence-free, delusional world where Jews control everything, where the Clintons and George Soros are pulling the strings of world events, where women and black people are privileged and white men are oppressed, these events make sense. If you are constantly terrorized by the media telling you those diabolical democratic “mobs” are trying to take your guns and just generally keeping you from reaching the potential you know is your birthright, all these acts are logical and rational. None of these conditions are of course empirically real or in any sense true, but if your worldview is built around what you hear from the right-wing media and presidential tweets, are they unreasonable?
James Knobbs, Richland
Is Melania most bullied? Go figure
Teens everyday commit suicide because they are bullied, and Melania Trump thinks she is the most bullied person in the world. Go figure.
April Nishioka, Richland
You can manage child’s screen time
Parents: Are you having trouble with your children’s screen time? If you’re like most parents who are constantly busy with your children and faced with keeping track of how much screen time your child has on numerous unknown wireless devices, here’s a solution.
First off, understand there are two ways to manage your child’s connections to the internet .Your home’s internet router can be managed with the Disney circle. This allows you a complete filter and time schedule you can run from your cell phone app or computer. This device will detect most if not every device in your home right down to your wireless thermostat. The time schedule and filter allows you to tailor a profile specific to your child’s age and interests.
Secondly, you must manage your child’s Internet connection from your cellular data plan. Some cell phone carriers offer parental controls. If not, here’s a solution to manage screen time while your child is away from your home’s router. Our pact application allows you to shut down data, manage time or allow time for videos and surfing the internet from a parent’s mobile phone.
Parents, technology is here to stay, so let’s not demonize it but embrace it!
Angel Venegas, Kennewick
Comments