Letters: Nov. 8, 2018

Ring a bell for peace Nov. 11
One hundred years ago, on Nov. 11, at 11 o’clock, the world celebrated peace by ringing bells. Bells had been silent for fear of attracting bombardment in the Great War; now they could ring again. For 100 years, most of the western world has celebrated Armistice Day, “...a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace ...” in the words of the act of Congress which made Nov. 11 a legal federal holiday.
Recently, the tradition of ringing bells on 11/11, and focusing on World Peace has not been local practice. Some of your neighbors would like to bring it back.
We are not trying to tell anyone how to observe 11/11/2018, but a group of us will think about peace and ring bells at 11 o’clock. Since the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI falls on a Sunday, several churches will ring bells at 11:00 and speak about peace. A group will bring bells and meet at John Dam Plaza in Richland. Please join us wherever you are and ring a bell for peace at 11 o’clock.
Chuck Eaton, Richland
Klippert comment not based in fact
I read Brad Klippert's comments of Nov. 2 that "marijuana contains more carcinogens than tobacco," which he thinks could impact the state's Medicaid system. I looked into his claim and could find no corroborating evidence. If there are no valid facts to support your made-up claim, don't state it as fact. Mr. Klippert has an opinion, and one that doesn't seem rooted in science.
Linda Lamb, Kennewick
Why should U.S. hope to sell more?
We are the world’s richest country. Why then should we expect other countries to buy as much from us as we buy from them? The trade war will only punish American consumers while creating limited or zero new jobs in America.
It’s worth noting that we need immigrant and refugee slave labor to harvest and process agricultural products so we can have cheap food. We should also recognize that our aging population needs these young immigrants and refugees to pay into Social Security. Our history clearly demonstrates that we will benefit ourselves if we invest in educating their children to become a valuable American resource.
Then there’s this sugar high we’re enjoying by maxing out our national and personal credit cards. Combined with the recent 50 percent reduction in personal savings rate, the inevitable next recession will come sooner and be more severe than we expect; we Dems have to hope it happens before the 2020 election so we won’t be blamed.
Lastly, we shouldn’t credit Trump with our current robust economy. His ill-advised, unnecessary, stimulative tax cut was offset by absolutely nothing; booms are supposed to generate surpluses, not historically huge deficits. Clearly, a four-bankruptcy leader is not what our economy really needs.
Martin Bensky, Richland
