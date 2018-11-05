Letters: Nov. 6, 2018

Think about who’s been vaccinated
Here’s something for all the open border enthusiasts to think about: When people come into our country illegally, they bring with them diseases. They sneak across the border from countries that have little or no disease control and where tuberculosis and other diseases are rampant.
When they come in legally, the U.S. screens them for these diseases and provides them with medications. When they come in illegally they cross the borders and melt into the populations and bring their diseases with them. Their kids, never immunized, are in schools with our kids, we work alongside these people who may not even know they are ill.
There is so much more to illegal immigration than the risk of letting in MS-13, or cartels, or criminals. There is also the very real possibility that we we are opening ourselves up for diseases that we had pretty much eradicated until the illegal alien problem became prevalent. Now, TB is on the rise. TB is highly contagious, some strains are antibiotic resistant, and left untreated, it can kill you.
Think about that before you decide we need open borders.
Lynn Doublin, Richland
I’m not watching NFL, buying Nike
To all vets I will not watch pro football until they all stand for the anthem and I will not purchase anything with a Nike logo on it.
Ray Schultz, Kennewick
He opposes end to death penalty
I do not agree with the end of the death penalty.
First off, it can be used as a bargaining tool to get someone to confess. Second, if a person knows the worst that can happen is to spend his life in prison where he will get three square meals a day, free medical and access to the health club, phones and internet, their is no deterrent.
The reason people want it to be done away with is pure and simple “money.” Just like illegal immigration, there are too many loopholes in the system. Our Legislature is either too lazy or has no interest to correct the issues. I hope that no one who is for doing away with the death penalty ever loses someone to the likes of Charles Manson or Timothy McVeigh.
Ira Johnson, Kennewick
Presidency warps our democracy
I am troubled by how this presidency is warping American values. We should all respect the rule of law and agree that those in power are not immune. We should not admire bragging and self-conceit and we should demand ethical behavior from our leaders.
Arguments that excuse his conduct and point to his policies fail to convince. The wealthy and well-connected benefit from the debt placed on our children, as programs the poor and middle-class rely on are endangered. His tariffs are paid by American consumers as he risks markets for American farmers. He dismisses longtime allies and he undermines American institutions needed to keep us safe. He puts our children’s lives at risk by rhetoric that escalates discord and their future at risk by policies that ignore scientific evidence. Most disturbingly, he excuses corruption in favor of loyalty.
His demagoguery is dangerous. We require collaborative solutions to complex problems, not one man’s simplistic, ego-driven impulses. We have checks and balances in our country for a reason, yet our GOP representatives do nothing to moderate his extremes. We must vote to restore the balance and integrity of our American institutions and reject this corrupting influence.
Theresa Bergsman, Richland
Slow down traffic, save more lives
Our downtown suffers from speed. People don’t feel comfortable alongside fast traffic. Though acceleration is emotionally satisfying, it is ineffective and costly. Drivers accelerate to brake again, gaining little time. Vehicles at faster speeds need more room, requiring wider lanes and wider streets (George Washington Way). Fast drivers lose peripheral vision. When pedestrians are hit, it is common for drivers to have said, “They came out of nowhere.” Fast drivers need more time to react and are slow to avoid collisions. Pedestrians hit at 20 mph have a 90 percent chance of survival, but at 40mph have a 10 percent chance. Despite this, our downtown speed limit is 35mph.
Reduced speeds significantly reduce pedestrian and bicyclist injury and death. Many towns and cities have decreased their downtown speed limits to 25 mph. Well-timed traffic lights reward drivers who accelerate slowly and brake less, keeping traffic moving efficiently. Frequent traffic lights allow for safe and convenient pedestrian crossing. Narrow lanes encourage slower traffic, which in turn, requires fewer lanes. Calmer traffic results in more people on the street. When people feel comfortable walking and bicycling downtown, we will have a vibrant downtown. The more our streets cater to fast drivers, the more miserable our downtown will become.
Laila Krowiak, Richland
