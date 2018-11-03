More letters published Nov. 4

My memory faulty, so why not hers?
Mark Mansperger recently reported on a study that supposedly showed that there is a 96 percent probability that Christine Blasey Ford should be believed.
I take this to mean that should one of his female students charge him with sexual assault without any supporting evidence, she should be believed and he should therefore be fired because of the charge.
Ford may very well believe what she stated happened 36 years ago is the truth, but personal experience has demonstrated that my wife of 59 years and I often have opposite memories of incidents that occurred years ago. We both honestly believe that our memory is the correct one but it would be a sad thing if one of our memories was used to erroneously destroy a man’s career. It is also ironic that this past week two sexual assault charges have been proved to be false in a court of law or by video.
So, as a final nail in his argument, the 96 percent number is trumped by the U.S. Constitution, which provides a 100 percent guarantee that a person is innocent until proved guilty in a court of law. therefore she cannot be implicitly believed without supporting evidence.
Carl Wheeler, Richland
A little history on Tri-Cities, floods
When I read the article by Nancy Hirsh in the Tri-City Herald’s opinion page, I wanted to throw something. She obviously was not around in the flood of 1948.
My family came to Kennewick in 1917. My mother (to be) was young and graduated from Kennewick High School in 1920. My family bought land and built a home. They worked hard and settled in. When the flood hit in 1948, it was a disaster. My family tried to help people by bringing them to our home. They also helped people at the start of World War II. They also brought people into our home who had to get out of White Bluffs and the Hanford area.
I started to work in 1963-65 for Columbia Basin Steel and Iron, and I felt like I was a part of helping to build those dams that helped so many people. Please read Randy Hayden’s piece in the Sept. 2, 2018, edition of the Tri-City Herald. He explains the need for the dams so much better.
I will be 90 in November. I was born and raised in the Tri-Cities and have seen many changes.
So my suggestion to Nancy Hirsh is, stay in Seattle, and we will take care of our dams.
Patricia Van Patten-Martell, Kennewick
Why take to long to hire new chief?
As a Richland resident, I would like to know the reason it is taking so long to hire a new police chief.
We have an interim chief, but I would think that the officers and residents would feel more comfortable knowing that Richland has a police chief who is taking control of the department. Not having a leader and questions not being answered, do not make for a great working environment either.
As a voting resident, I was told several months ago that an agency had been hired to seek qualified candidates. Three were chosen. Capt. (Mike) Cobb, with the most experience, was taken out of the pot almost immediately. The two who were chosen to move forward were then disqualified. How long does it take to get more applicants, unless there are no candidates who want to work for the City of Richland?
Come on Richland. Do your job.
Sherrie Lennox, Richland
Letter supported Trump’s excesses
In the Tri-City Herald on Oct 25, Mike Massey of Kennewick exclaimed, “Save us from the Socialists! Vote Republican!” This is after his barrage of baseless claims about what he thinks the Democrats, Progressives, and the TCH support. He accused them of supporting the elimination of due process, but yet it was the Republicans who gave us Trump. Trump, in a July 2017 speech, told police to “take the hand away” from protecting suspects’ heads from hitting the police cars as they were being arrested. This is Trump advocating police brutality on non-convicted suspects. Trump has openly supported despots like Duterte, Erdogan and Putin, all men who violate human rights to maintain their power. The Republican Party supports Trump and by extension this contempt for due process.
Massey also accused progressives of making “schools fail.” But Republicans gave us Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education. DeVos is working hard to dismantle public school programs and give taxpayer money to for-profit schools that make up their own arbitrary standards for education and indoctrination. The strategy is to defund programs and then blame Democrats when defunded programs fail.
Massey should seriously reconsider voting Republican if he truly supports due process and better schools.
Trey Miller, Richland
Technology alters our future cars
The current atmosphere of technological developments brings many positive things, including thinner phones, longer-lasting batteries, and better connectivity.
Yet, by far the greatest development is in the electric car. With the revolution of the electric car by Tesla in 2009, people and automakers alike cannot seem to get enough of them. This is very important, as electric cars are here to revolutionize much more than the car industry, they are posed to change American car culture.
Many car enthusiasts I know simply hate electric cars. From the fact that there’s no transmission to shift, to the lack of engine noise, to the fact that many electric vehicles offer autonomy, electric cars simply aren’t as exhilarating as taking a nice handling car through the back roads. However, the likes of Ferrari, Audi and Jaguar, among others, are looking to change that. Famous for their exciting cars, all three have announced commitments to create thrilling electric rides. Especially with Audi’s recently revealed PB18 e-Tron concept, whose idea is purely for driving.
In the coming years, with so many car makers committing to electric cars, car enthusiasts can find comfort in the fact that many great automakers are committed to them too.
Eduardo Garcia Jr., Pasco
Loud music uncool as I wait at school
I was parked, waiting for my grandson at his elementary school, when my ears were overwhelmed by the booming bass and indecipherable lyrics emanating from another car – its windows closed - parked across the street.
Why must rap music be played at earsplitten-loudenboomer levels and aired for miles to uninterested parties?
I grew up when music involved playing actual instruments, artists used their natural voices and lyrics were mostly inoffensive. So for those musically impaired folks: Please understand, don’t mean no offense; but your music’s too loud, there’s no rhythm, rhyme or sense. The bass disrupts my organs, the lyrics nauseate my ears, don’t want my grandkids subjected to such fears.
Music should have melody, be pleasin’ to the soul, not aggravate with hammering beat, words both bigoted and foul. Enjoy your deafening decibels, just don’t share with everyone else, don headphones and pulsate your cranium by yourself. Music should lift you, make you dance and be glad, not swamp you in a pit of everything vile and bad. I’d share with you some jazz or classic rock, but listening to real music might lead to intellectual shock.
If you shouldn’t say it, don’t play it!
Gabe Lyons, Richland
15-day term is way too short
After reading about Christine M. Gillum, I am shocked that she might only serve 15 days in jail. She let six of her pets die and she lied about her husband hurting her. She should serve more time than that. I hope it was an error on the part of the paper because 15 days is ridiculous. She took life away from those who cannot speak for themselves. The system failed here.
Kevin Hudgins, Richland
Thoughts on aid for new immigrants
Fall brings a season of holidays focused around food, family and a celebration of two vastly different cultures coming together. We are taught that friendly Native Americans aided the Pilgrims when they arrived from Europe, teaching them how to plant and harvest the native foods. If these native peoples had not shown kindness to immigrants searching for a better life, then these same immigrant people would have struggled to survive.
Our presence in this country came from those days, and now, almost 400 years later, it is shameful that we as a nation could treat immigrant families so harshly. If proposed changes to U.S. immigration policy proceed, a person can be denied permanent residency if they have been a recipient of SNAP (formerly food stamps), Medicaid, federal housing assistance, or other anti-poverty programs. These programs are designed to help people, and people should not be denied a chance at a better life on the basis of using federal assistance.
Though this policy change originates from Homeland Security and not Congress, I would ask that Rep. Newhouse be a voice against changes like this anywhere that cut off families from aid based on whether or not they are immigrants.
Jamie Steach, Pasco
School lunches need to be better
Pasco School District school lunches need major improvement. I have three children that attend school in Pasco. Every day that they have hot lunch for the past five years I have been told how awful the school’s hot lunch is. There have been numerous times they have found hair in their food, no dressing available for their salad, and dough on pizza is wet and soggy, just to name a few. I have personally eaten hot lunch at their school and understood why they feel the way they do. My children come home starving cause they didn’t eat. Also why is water not offered as choice of beverage? If schools can build fancy millions-of-dollar buildings, have digital signs and nice outdoor equipment, why can’t they improve school lunches?
Amee Schwab, Pasco
