Additional letters published Nov. 2

Raebel has right kind of experience
I have known Jamie Raebel for over 50 years and followed his lengthy law enforcement career. Jamie has been a police officer twice as long as his opponent, and worked more complex cases.
The coroner has to work closely with local law enforcement agencies as they base their determination on how and why a person dies largely on the police investigation and the contracted doctor’s autopsy.
Jamie has an impressive list of Benton County law enforcement officials endorsing him, including Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, and the previous two Benton County sheriffs. Jamie and his team share their resources with other agencies in the Tri-Cities, in return they share theirs with his team on major cases. I believe they know that Jamie is a better fit for the position with his skill and leadership as well as having what it takes to comfort grieving families and friends in tragic circumstances.
Jamie has been the lead investigator on many cases over the years clearing several cold case files including one dating back to 1986. These are valuable skills that Jamie brings to the office.
Please join me in voting Jamie Raebel as the next Benton County coroner.
Sherrie Burns, Benton City
Herald edit board wrong on I-1631
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, IPCC, synthesizes the findings of leading climate scientists. In 2007, the IPCC received the Nobel Prize for Peace. This year, the panel had dire warnings if the urgent necessity of moving to decarbonize energy supplies went unheeded. We have been tipped off on what’s coming. Climate change has intensified the ferocity of recent hurricanes; Harvey dumps 60 inches of rain on Houston, Maria leaves 4,600 dead in Puerto Rico, and Michael, a tick below a Category 5 storms, devastates Florida.
These warning signs were not enough for the Tri City Herald to advocate for a yes vote on Initiative 1631. Reading in the TCH editorial, “the regressive nature of the proposal still means that lower-income and middle-income people take the greatest hit for the common good,” would be touching if weren’t for the fact that the TCH has opposed changes in the Washington tax code that levies a 16.8 percent tax on low-income families and 2.4 percent on the wealthy.
Contrary to the TCH claim of, “very little if any accountability”, I-1631 requires the Department of Commerce to track progress on carbon reduction, characterize impacts on employment and risks to vulnerable populations.
Mickey Beary, Richland
No more quiet; time to vote Brown
This election I’m voting for Christine Brown. The Tri-City Herald says, “Newhouse, by nature, is quiet and careful” and that’s why I can’t vote for him again. Newhouse is so quiet he’s non-responsive.
Over the last three months alone, I’ve asked Rep. Newhouse on five occasions his position on many topics including veterans, environment, immigration and tax policy. I have received nothing in response. His website? Starts but no finishes on veteran’s issues. Nothing about environment or climate change. Immigration is all about farm labor. His justification for voting for “The Tax Cuts & Jobs Act” has disappeared. He says bipartisan, yet his voting record is partisan, one of "follow the leader." I don’t want two more years of a follower.
I’m voting for Christine Brown because I want a representative who is a leader. Brown supports improving veteran healthcare, not reducing it. Brown supports a healthy environment. Brown supports a viable immigration policy. Brown understands cutting taxes without cutting services means increasing the national debt. Brown understands we need a tax plan where everybody, including corporations and special interests, pays their fair share.
I’m voting for Christine Brown because I’m confident in her leadership. Vote for Christine Brown.
Chip Larson, Kennewick
Iron Workers oppose I-1631
I am writing in my capacity as president and business agent of the Iron Workers Local 14 to soundly oppose Washington state Initiative 1631. I am seriously concerned that I-1631 will cost hard-working people good-paying jobs that provide quality benefits, both in the building trades and other industries.
Beyond jobs, it’s also clear that working people will be expected to pick up the tab for this initiative at the gas pump and through increased utility bills. We can’t support an initiative that will make it more expensive to drive, work and live in Washington state. This is especially important for our members who commute to and from the Tri-Cities, working here in the community and our surrounding territory of Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho and Western Montana.
I am also troubled by the initiative’s lack of accountability for how the collected funds will be spent. We Washingtonians have all grown tired and skeptical of excessive taxes and fees, of governmental waste and needless bureaucracy. This initiative falls short of its admirable goals and places an undue burden on the working people of the Tri-Cities and Washington. The Iron Workers Local 14 opposes I-1631 and urges for a better way forward.
Greg Gales, President and Business Agent, Iron Workers Local 14, Richland
Trump promises: 'He lied to you'
Trump made some big promises to the middle class. He promised to replace ObamaCare with something better, to fix our infrastructure and to tax rich people. But he didn't do any of those. He didn't replace ObamaCare, and he took away the protection for pre-existing conditions. He hasn't fixed our vulnerable power grid or any other infrastructure problems. And he didn't tax the rich, he gave the biggest tax cut in history to himself, his friends and his corporate contributors.
If this isn't what you wanted when you voted for Trump, you can blame Trump. He lied to you. How could you have known that Trump, a New York fat cat, would end up breaking his promises to the middle class?
But, as the saying goes: fool me once, it's shame on you, fool me twice, it's shame on me. What that means is that it's your own fault if you fall for the same trick twice. Or, more to the point, it's your own fault if you still believe that Trump and the Republicans care about your protection for pre-existing conditions.
Vote for Christine Brown and help make Trump and the Republicans keep their promises.
James Edwards, Richland
Brown has right healthcare ideas
The debate over healthcare in our country the last few years has made me think about about how important it is. It is a basic necessity. The problem in the United States is that we have the haves and the have nots. These are our fellow Americans. Friends who serve our communities in different capacities. Well, I have heard the argument made that if these people would just get the right job, then they would have healthcare. Unfortunately, when we all get employment, fewer and fewer workplaces are offering healthcare, including some big companies that pay little and expect the state to take care of employee families. Families shouldn't have to worry about being wiped out because of a serious situation. I was in France recently. The French don't have to worry what will happen to their families as everyone is covered. Yes, they pay taxes for it but instead of increasing the defense budget when they aren't asking for more money, they spend it on their citizens. So that is why I am supporting Christine Brown for Congress. She knows that Trumpcare isn't good enough because it doesn't cover enough people, and doesn't cover pre-existing conditions.
John Patrick, Pasco
Democrats don’t deserve another chance to ruin U.S.
Another generation has learned what a clear and present danger Democrats represent to our Republic!
The last time Maria Cantwell and her fellow traveler Democrats took control of Congress in 2006, they promptly ran the economy into the Great Recession and, with the help of their co-conspirators in the “Lamestream Media,” blamed President Bush, and got Obama elected. Cantwell and her Democrats nationalized and ruined health care and federalized (and bankrupted) the student loan program.
The concomitant burdensome regulations led to 2 percent economic growth (what Obama called “the new normal”), massive premiums, fewer doctors, waiting lines, rationed services, death panels, etc. (all predicted outcomes resulting from every socialist program).
Cantwell and all Democrats voted against the Republican tax cuts and reversal of Obama’s regulations that created record economic achievements – historically low unemployment among African-Americans, Hispanics, and women, reduced poverty rates and welfare programs, high consumer confidence, record stock markets, increased wages, etc.
Cantwell’s Democrats only “resisted,” encouraged riots, and blocked a record number of confirmations.
Cantwell’s Democrats promise to reverse all of the gains and turn America into another Venezuela (or Cuba, North Korea, Russia, China, Nicaragua, etc.).
Don’t be stupid. Elect Republicans at every level of government!
Karl Hadley, Burbank
Vote Raebel for county coroner
If you have not already voted, I highly suggest that you consider Jamie Raebel. Having had the chance to work with him and his family, I have been impressed with his work ethic and commitment to (running for) this position. Raebel has a law enforcement background, which put his experience above that of other candidates. One of his goals is to make sure that the Coroner’s Office becomes accredited. In doing this, it will make sure that our community will be having things done correctly. He also wants to make sure there is no longer a backlog (such as the toxicology backlog) that we have under the current coroner and deputy coroner and already has a plan to be implemented should he be elected. Outside of his plans to make the Coroner’s Office better, I have been highly impressed with how he treats others. He is always kind and respectful to all ages (my kids would vote for him if they were old enough, he has made such an impression on them) and takes time to answer questions honestly and sincerely. Jamie4coroner18.com
Kate Kinion, Kennewick
Vote for Brown for 4th District
Our vote for District 4 U.S. representative is our most powerful, least diluted vote to influence Washington, D.C. At every vote, our current representative voted against health care and coverage of pre-existing conditions. Please use your vote to elect Christine Brown to Congress
Mark Ostby, Kennewick
We need adults; Brown qualifies
These are ugly times in America. Do I expect Dan Newhouse to lead a congressional "charge" down Capital Hill to deflect Donald Trump's grotesque barrage of lies? Nope. Would I like to hear his thoughts about increasing attacks on minorities, the press, health care, climate change and Medicare? You bet! His reluctance to participate in a live and unscripted debate with Christine Brown does not bode well for a confident candidate. What's his deal?
I'm a dedicated Democrat, and there's a lot of us out here in the Fourth District who are proud to support Christine Brown. Somewhere beyond the dishonesty of our Republican government there still lies an objective truth. Christine will plant both feet on the ground, look us squarely in the eye and tell us the truth. By voting for her, you'll be making the statement that enough is enough of this craziness in Washington. We want adults in government to make the important decisions about our future.
Rick Raven, Kennewick
Taxes already way too high in state
Initiative 1631’s new energy tax is ridiculous, but our state lawmakers put it on the ballot again in a new flavor. It looks like our Gov. Jay Inslee doesn’t know how to accept the will of the people. Yet again he is pushing a phony climate tax. Maybe he and Al Gore are drinking the same Kool-aid. The very last thing we need is another new tax! Let’s count it up. Thirty-three percent income tax, 8 percent sales tax, 15.3 percent self-employment tax, average 2 percent. Fuel tax 3 percent. Energy tax average, 3 percent, property tax. (The total is) that’s 64.8 percent we are taxed now and I am being conservative with the percentages. Not to mention the little hidden taxes and fees like new weight tax for the car licensing.
No more taxes, we are taxed way too much now. Total tax should be only 10 percent. Tell Gov. Inslee NO on Initiative 1631. More tax is not the answer; less government is.
Dan L. Coulson, Mattawa
Editor’s note: The federal income tax ceiling is 37 percent on income over $500,000 after deductions, filing unmarried. It’s 35 percent from $200,000 to $500,000, The effective tax rate at $200,000 income with no deductions is 20.9 percent. For example, sales taxes don’t apply to food, prescriptions and many services.
Vote for Brown, address problems
It has been my observation over the last several years that our country has become meaner. Christine Brown is hoping to work on some of the problems contributing to this.
One is healthcare. She supports a single-payer system. Many other developed countries have gone to a system like this and find that they spend considerably less on health care and have better outcomes than we do. When the people of our country come to believe that health care is a basic need of all our people, then government should provide it. Yes, like we provide education, fire protection, police protection, and the planning for much of our infrastructure. All our citizens need top-notch health care. Christine is willing to work on this.
Another is immigration. We seem to have a system that works to get highly educated people into our country legally. Our unemployment is so low that we do not have enough Americans to do all these jobs. We need a different system for farmworkers, for instance, so they can move frequently. Christine is willing to work on this for us.
I encourage you to vote for Christine Brown. She is ready to work for us.
Ed Reinking, Richland
Boehnke for state House
Matt Boehnke is running for District 8 position 2 as a state representative serving the citizens of Kennewick, West Richland, and Richland.
Matt Boehnke’s family has four generations that have lived in the Tri-Cities, which represents all age groups spanning from school age through retirement age. His parents, brothers and their children live in the Tri-Cities, which provides a broad connection to our greater community and gives him deep roots to the Tri-Cities.
His experience in serving our country and on the Kennewick City Council and numerous community organizations have provided him with an understanding our needs and how to apply resources to successfully resolve them. Matt has demonstrated his ability to listen to those he represents and be your voice. He is a strong advocate for your quality of life and vigilant in support on public welfare and safety.
When you cast your vote, you are seeking to elect a representative who will represent your views and values; Matt Boehnke is that person.
Keith Benguiat, Kennewick
Here’s why I’m voting for Brown
Our country is under grave danger from outside interference in our electoral system. Unfortunately, Dan Newhouse sits and fiddles while our democracy burns. He has done nothing to fight for the security of our elections against Russian or other outside interference.
Dan Newhouse has repeatedly voted to repeal Obamacare and has tried to eliminate the required coverage for pre-existing conditions. He has opposed ... a carbon tax, which is supported by the new Nobel Prize winner Dr. William Nordhaus as the most effective tool to fight climate change. He voted for a massive tax giveaway for the super-rich and large corporations, but it didn't help me.
I am voting for a person in Congress who will take action to protect our country from the Russian threat to our Democracy, preserve health insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions and fight to protect our environment. I am voting for Christine Brown.
Kent Richert, Richland
Comments