Letters published Oct. 30

Mayor praises Sharon Brown
I served several years with Sharon Brown on the Kennewick City Council. As Kennewick’s mayor, and president of the Association of Washington Cities (AWC), I recently had the privilege of presenting Sharon Brown the City Champion Award on behalf of the Association of Washington Cities. Sharon was recognized for her advocacy and leadership to help pass legislation that streamlines the administration of local business licensing, ensuring cities maintain local control, and for her work on local economic development tools. Throughout her time serving the Tri-Cities, first as a city councilor and Mayor pro Tem for Kennewick, and now as our state senator, Sharon has shown a keen understanding of our community’s needs. What’s more, she’s demonstrated the ability and strong work ethic necessary to meet those needs.
As senator, Sharon has repeatedly been honored for her work by small business organizations and other civic groups. She has brought in millions of dollars for Tri-Cities projects and programs, enhancing lives of our most vulnerable, improving infrastructure, creating jobs, educational opportunities, cultural enrichment and so much more!
Sharon has distinguished herself at the state level and we need to make sure she continues serving us in Olympia in January. Experience matters more than ever.
Don Britain, Kennewick
I don’t understand edit board pick
Help Me Get This Straight?
Not to challenge the collective breadth of leadership skills and experience on the Herald’s Editorial Board but I was stunned reading your editorial on the Benton County Commission race!
You artfully threw Small’s peers “under the bus” with words that he’s “the lone voice making the most sense” followed by “we have been impressed with how he sticks to his principles when outnumbered by his fellow commissioners”. It also seems the board believes “how much money you manage” is more important than “how you manage the money you have.” As a taxpayer, I care how it’s managed; “overseeing” a budget is a far cry from managing one!
Absent any specifics on the “changes” Sanders desires plus an obstructionist attitude by the other two commissioners, why is it logical to seat a new commissioner while acknowledging that Small has done a good job?
Lastly, Small garnered endorsements from respected and experienced community leaders; men and women in leadership roles! As I read it, the board has given these leaders the “proverbial finger” with an endorsement that makes no sense. Vote Small!
Jody Maddox, Paterson
Raebel’s her pick for county coroner
When you go through the process of hiring an individual for a job, you look at their resume, references and assess their personality. Through my wide range of experiences, I have learned you cannot teach adults as easy as children. This includes professionalism, respect, maturity and a good attitude.
As someone who has been assisting Jamie Raebel with different tasks during his bid for Benton County coroner, I’ve been reassured of all of those attributes as a citizen, professional, volunteer, family man and friend. I have seen Jamie behind the scenes and in the public eye for the last 20 years. Never have I witnessed him speak negatively toward anyone, speak untruth, unjust or ugly toward others. He’s kept his head held high during rigorous times. He’s been a great leader during this campaign and his mature, respectful supporters are in full force. Including those who are waiting for answers regarding deaths of family members from the current coroner’s office.
Join Team Raebel if you believe in a leader who is professional, respectful, respectable, kind, caring, healthy, community minded, has an incredible amount of experience and an endorsement list like none other!
Ann-Erica Whitemarsh, Pasco
McGary’s traits right for coroner
My name is Julie, Curtis McGary’s wife. When I first met Curtis he was an intern funeral director. As I got to know him better, I was impressed by two things;
1. He was very hard working. Being raised on a farm in north Franklin County, he was taught the value of hard work and the satisfaction that comes from doing a job well.
2. Curtis was especially gifted at caring for those who needed guidance when their loved one died. He possessed a unique balance of intelligence, training and empathy. I liked that!
I knew when we married and started our family there would be sacrifices so Curtis could continue to serve others. Yes, there were cold dinners, missed family gatherings and lots of sleepless nights over the past three decades! But I am grateful for the service he’s rendered. He has a strong work ethic and tender empathy, which makes him the ideal candidate for Franklin County coroner. He wants to be your coroner. Please join me in voting for my husband, Curtis McGary. I know you will be grateful you did!
Julie McGary, Pasco
