Still more letters published Oct. 26

There’s no bullets here; cast ballots
I've been reading about how the people of Afghanistan have ignored death threats, dodged bullets and bombs to vote. Then I read how the Pew Research Center predicts less than 50 percent of Americans will vote in the midterms.
Matthew Ruane, Richland
McGary’s vision right for coroner
I fully endorse Curtis McGary for Franklin County coroner. His vision for the coroner’s office is a big step in the right direction to improve the relationship between law enforcement and the coroner’s office. His professionalism and understanding of our communities will be a great improvement to the coroner’s cffice. Please vote for Curtis McGary.
Trevor Sweeney, West Richland
Sitka was site of first cable bridge
As a native Tri-Citian and bridge enthusiast, I enjoyed your Sept. 16 article, The incredible, improbable cable bridge turns 40. The Herald article notes that the Tri-Cities bridge was the first cable-stayed bridge built in the United States. My father, a life-long Tri-Citian, loved this beautiful structure, but he cringed at the “first cable-stayed bridge" title local Tri-Cities publications bestowed on it.
He did know, as he was the project engineer for the cable-stayed John O'Connell bridge in Sitka, Alaska, built in 1972. Doing some digging, I found a book published in 1976, “Construction & Design of Cable-Stayed Bridges” as well as other sources, all of which note the Sitka, Alaska, bridge was indeed the first.
I believe the Tri-Cities can take pride in both facts that a local engineer was instrumental in building the first vehicular cable-stayed bridge in the United States in Sitka, Alaska, as well as having the second, and larger, cable-stayed bridge there in the Tri-Cities.
Steve O’Shea, Portland, Oregon
Note: The story said the cable bridge was “the first major cable-stayed bridge in the nation.” It is twice as long as the Sitka bridge and has four lanes, compared to two for the Alaska bridge.
Immigrant art show spectacular
Let me add my voice to the countless others who are singing the praises of the Immigrant Coalition and Marsha Stipe in particular, for the spectacular event last Saturday night!
Everything about the Immigrant Art Show at Monarcha winery was wonderful: the art, the music, the food, the card activity, the buzz and the exciting, creative, diverse group of people. Wow! Really. That was the most dynamic, interesting group of people, bar none, I’ve been among since landing here in the Tri-Cities.
Thank you, and the team, for the evening. A gathering as energetic and diverse as that one is something that many organizations would give anything to be able to assemble. Countless links of sincere connections, relationships, friendships, bridge building, trust and communication had to have been forged and nourished for something like this to have come into being. I am in awe of all that was accomplished here. It is something special. And of immense benefit to all.
Lorinda Ferland, Richland
Old weather page was more helpful
I feel compelled to tell you how I feel about the new weather page. It still contains the sunrise/sunset information but no longer gives the total daylight lost or gained. Several cities that I normally checked are missing in the around the nation section. The pollen and ozone numbers are not given. There is no wind information and we all know the Tri-Cities has wind! On a positive note, the real feel index could be helpful. All in all, I have to say I much preferred the “old” page.
Caramitta (Carri) McMyler, Richland
Strong economy is owed all to Trump
So now, according to a frequent TCH letter writer, the recovery actually started before Obama's "amazing" actions stimulated a supposed recovery? Not! I'm 77. I never experienced a revitalization of economic viability near what is happening under Trump.
The contributor to the TCH uses "amusing" facts which could be disputed if one took the time to do so. Obviously, "Tax Cut" is a thorn to Democrats, always a bone of contention to them.
And, "programs targeted initially to specific depressed areas" means money disappearing into the pockets of liberal donors while not providing any recovery stimuli or helping the disadvantaged.
The way to stimulate the economy is free up money and get rid of job killing regulations. This builds individual confidence in our great nation and provides incentive for individuals to have hope after the depression of the Obama era.
These actions open job markets and encourage people to look for jobs and become part of the work force. I submit that the "quick" turnaround of the economy under Trump was/is in spite of Obama and in spite of Democrats trying with all their obstructions to portray the recovery as something other than what it really is.
Earl Martin, Kennewick
Opposed to end to death penalty
I do not agree with the end of the death penalty.
First off, it can be used as a bargaining tool to get someone to confess. Second, if a person knows the worst that can happen is to spend his life in prison where he will get three square meals a day, free medical and access to the health club, phones and internet, their is no deterrent.
The reason people want it to be done away with is pure and simple "money." Just like illegal immigration, there are too many loopholes in the system. Our Legislature is either too lazy or has no interest to correct the issues. I hope that no one who is for doing away with the death penalty ever loses someone to the likes of Charles Manson or Timothy McVeigh.
Ira Johnson, Kennewick
Comments