Letters published Oct. 26

Time to regain hold of the republic
Well Doctor [Franklin] what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?”
“A republic, if you can keep it."
We’re losing our republic.
The current president was elected by a minority of the voters, possibly with the aid of a hostile foreign government, to whom he shows allegiance; Republicans, who represent a minority of the country’s citizens, gained control of Congress through gerrymandering; rather than act as a separate, equal branch of government, the Republican Congress acquiesces to every demand of the executive branch.
The Republicans denied a Democratic president his constitutional right to appoint a Supreme Court justice; Republicans forced the appointment of a Supreme Court justice of dubious character and temperament, anticipating he will hold their president above the law in the criminal matters for which he is under investigation.
We are no longer being governed by those who represent all of this country’s citizens; instead, we’re being ruled by a single party representing a minority of the citizens.
If we act now, we might still have a chance to save our country from the grip of single-party rule. Vote Democrat in November to regain our republic.
Tim Taylor, Richland
McGary’s vision right for coroner
I fully endorse Curtis McGary for Franklin County coroner. His vision for the coroner’s office is a big step in the right direction to improve the relationship between law enforcement and the coroner’s office. His professionalism and understanding of our communities will be a great improvement to the coroner’s cffice. Please vote for Curtis McGary.
Trevor Sweeney, West Richland
Vote Raebel next Benton coroner
I recently retired from the Kennewick Police Department after 37 years of police service, retiring as a detective sergeant. During my career, I had the opportunity to work with and coordinate a number of serious cases that required Sgt. Jamie Raebel's involvement as an investigator and detective sergeant. We have worked side by side on numerous cases and shared information that concluded with a successful resolution.
In our profession, tragedy and sorrow is a daily task we must all endure. Raebel genuinely cares about those affected. His expertise and knowledge in death investigations makes him a superior candidate. A part-time coroner vs. experienced death investigator? Endorsements by past and current sheriffs, chiefs of police and the rank and file officers’ endorsements should tell you who they support.
Most importantly, Jamie has always put the victims and their needs in his foremost thoughts from the very beginning. His compassion toward those affected by a tragic event may very well be his single most impressive trait. Jamie Raebel genuinely does care about those affected. His dedication to the case and those involved to achieve a positive outcome is first and foremost.
Jack Simington, Kennewick
Vote Brown for seat in Congress
I am voting for Christine Brown for Congress.
I am concerned that Mitch McConnell, my Republican brother, is ending Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Deficit ballooned to about a trillion dollars this year. The president's tax cut has got to be paid for. I say, not so fast there Mitch. I know we all depend upon each other.
I had a kidney transplant in 2011. A person I never met saved me by giving a kidney upon their untimely death. Richard Nixon, Republican, saved me by signing the law letting Medicare help me pay for the transplant. I learned my lesson, my life depends on the skill, generosity, taxes and careful driving of others.
Women outlive men. All women may need Medicaid some day. You never know until life takes you there.
Read Christine Brown's profile in the voter guide. I had the fun of talking with Ms. Brown. She knows we are all in this life together. I trust her to represent me. You can trust her too.
Richard F. Johnston, Richland
Newhouse has right experience
Our current congressman for the 4th District, Dan Newhouse, is a perfect fit for our representation in Washington, D.C. He is respected as a common-sense conservative who sits on the Appropriations Committee and the Rules Committee.
Even though he’s only spent two terms in the House of Representatives, he has built the relationships necessary to navigate the complicated halls of Congress. We do not need a change in our 4th District representation. We do not want to lose a person who understands and lives the realities of our mostly agricultural district. The Newhouse family are family farmers and have been for generations.
Dan Newhouse is fighting for our Snake River dams and stands up to other attacks against our livelihoods and way of life in Eastern Washington state. Dan has the perfect combination of real-life experience and citizen politician service. Please join me in voting for Dan Newhouse, Congressional District 4, U.S. House of Representatives.
Brenda Alford, Pasco
There’s no bullets here; cast ballots
I've been reading about how the people of Afghanistan have ignored death threats, dodged bullets and bombs to vote. Then I read how the Pew Research Center predicts less than 50 percent of Americans will vote in the midterms.
Matthew Ruane, Richland
Small is right for Benton County
Please re-elect Shon Small as county commissioner.
I disagree strongly with the Tri City Herald choice regarding Commissioner Shon Small. The Herald admitted Shon is the voice of reason of the three county commissioners board; why would the citizens of Benton County vote him out and vote an unknown in just because they have nice-sounding credentials?
Over the past eight years I have served on various boards and commissions with Shon. He supports the same values I support in building a better and safer county as well as our cities. Shon’s has done an amazing job and proven he has the leadership qualities necessary to accomplish the duties as county commissioner. With Shon’s background in law enforcement, he has supported using the citizens public safety sales tax dollar as we the voters intended. He is also a supporter of Metro Drug Task Force and a long overdue Mental Health Program.
I strongly endorse Shon for re-election as Benton County commissioner.
Paul Parish, Kennewick, City Councilman
Regev best choice for 8th District
Shir Regev is the ethical choice in November. We know because Brad Klippert proved it.
His anti-tax stance is disingenuous, considering he takes not one but three income sources directly from taxpayer money. For a conservative Republican who should be working for less regulation, he spends an awful lot of time worrying about patronizing prostitutes and keeping his own secrets. He even voted against state funding for the Duportail bridge! Instead of wisely managing our taxpayer money, he squanders it with ridiculous legislation about splitting our state in half and what flags the west side ferries are flying. How does this benefit our legislative district? It doesn’t.
Shir on the other hand has proven her dedication as a Navy veteran and Peace Corp volunteer. She’s an affected Hanford worker who understands our local needs. It’s long past time we as a district vote in our own best interests. Shir Regev is the right choice and has my vote.
Sarah Kennedy, Kennewick
