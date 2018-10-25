Letter: McGary very well qualified for job

I became acquainted with Curtis McGary during my tenure as a volunteer deputy coroner for Franklin County several years ago, Curtis has worked in the field of death care for over 30 yrs, As a funeral director, he has had vast experience working with families during their time of loss, I have personally witnessed his calm, compassionate demeanor in these situations, Professionally, he has the ability to work in cooperation with others involved in death investigations, (law enforcement, medical examiners, physicians, other coroners and jurisdictions) This quality is important to facilitate death investigations. His academic achievements in this field have provided him knowledge regarding legal and procedural aspects of death investigations, The list of Curtis McGary supporters includes retired coroners, county commissioners, forensic pathologists, law enforcement and first responders, This indicates confidence in in his ability to operate the coroner’s office with the highest standards deserved by the residents of Franklin County.
Dana Crutchfield, RN, Pasco
