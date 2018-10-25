Letters: Vote for Brown; she listens to you

Christine Brown gets my vote for Congress because she has integrity and listens. She’s crisscrossed the 4th District meeting people from Kennewick to Okanogan. In contrast, her opponent has been hiding for two years, except for appearances at fund raising events or other places where he feels safe. He’s ignored repeated invitations from Brown to meet in some sort of public forum or debate. Perhaps he is afraid to have to have a serious conversation with an intelligent female. His “town hall” calls are a joke.
Brown is running because she believes, in one of the richest nations in the world, health care should be a right, not a privilege.
Rather than bend to the will of lobbyists and the oligarchy, Brown will use critical thinking and best available science to make fact-based decisions, protecting the future of our communities and the well-being of our children.
Brown knows our $10.6 billion agriculture industry relies on migrant labor - documented and undocumented. Despite the fact that Newhouse’s wealth is built on the back of immigrants he’s given us lip service, not leadership on this critical issue. Brown will fight for real, permanent immigration reforms.
Join me in voting Christine Brown for Congress.
Ginger Wireman, Richland
Comments