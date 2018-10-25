Letters: Newhouse backs 2nd Amendment

Our Constitution gives each of us rights that the government cannot infringe on! Congressman Dan Newhouse has been a fierce protector of our Second Amendment rights in D.C., which is why he has been endorsed by the NRA. But once again we see our constitutional rights under attack, this time by initiative Initiative 1639. This initiative has no public safety value - it just threatens the rights of responsible gun owners. If one of our constitutional rights, like the right to bear arms, can be stripped so easily, the rest can be stripped just as easily. We must protect our constitutional rights! We must vote “no” on I-1639 and yes to re-elect Dan Newhouse.
Brian D. Skeels, Kennewick
