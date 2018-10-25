Letters: Benton clerk endorses Killian

I was happy to see the Tri-City Herald’s endorsement of Mike Killian for Franklin County clerk. Mr. Killian is the only candidate with the experience and knowledge required to continue to lead the clerk’s office into the future. I have worked closely with Killian, a respected colleague, for 25-plus years. Mike’s opponent worked for me for several years. Because of my first-hand knowledge and experiences with Mr. Killian and his opponent, I am supporting Mike’s re-election efforts 100 percent.
Mike is supported by law enforcement individuals, the Washington State BAR Association, Washington State Association Of County Clerks and individual Clerks have come out in support of Mike. Franklin County voters have to opportunity to allow Mr. Killian to continue his great work in the Franklin County Clerk’s Office. Mike has worked diligently to bring his office into the future while continuing to maintain a high level of customer service.
Franklin County voters, vote for experience and integrity, vote for Mike Killian as your Franklin County clerk.
Josie Delvin, Benton County Clerk, Richland
Comments