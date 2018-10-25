Letters: I’m proud to vote for Jaime Raebel

I am proudly voting Jaime Raebel for Benton County Coroner in the November 6th Election. As a fellow Police Officer who has worked with Jaime for the past 15 years, I know the dedication and passion he has for his profession. I know Jaime to be a very caring, compassionate, and intelligent man. His communication skill with others is legendary. Jaime has built lasting relationships throughout the Tri-Cities Community through his public service.
Jaime’s 37 years of law enforcement experience makes him a perfect candidate for this position. He has personally investigated and supervised detectives in homicide investigations. It is no mistake that Jaime has received over 20 endorsements from the area’s top Law Enforcement Officials. I know Jaime will be a true advocate for the citizens of Benton County and ensure that each death is investigated thoroughly.
I urge my fellow Benton County citizens to join me in voting for Jaime Raebel for Coroner.
Rigo Pruneda, Kennewick
