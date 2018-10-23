Letter: Vote Brown to fix our looming debt

Our two biggest economic problems are the increasing income/wealth gap between the top 10 percent and the middle classes and the growing national debt.
The recent tax cut made each worse by giving 83 percent of the cut to the top 1 percent (I thought Jeff Bezos was doing okay as it was) and increasing the national debt by $1.4 trillion over 10 years.
Our current Fourth District U.S. representative voted for this tax cut for the rich and debt for your children. I’m sure he will fall in line and vote for the coming bill to reduce Social Security and Medicare that we’re hearing about since (shock), trickle/down economics doesn’t pay for itself.
Vote for Christine Brown to restore responsibility to Congress.
Max Faulkner, West Richland
