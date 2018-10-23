Letter: Raebel has better job experience

After reading the Tri-City Herald’s endorsement for Benton County coroner, I think the Herald board should have employed more due diligence when researching the candidates’ work history and more importantly actual experience for this position.
Jamie Raebel has led investigations into death and other major crimes during his 37 years in law enforcement and especially his time for the last five years as head of a team of seven detectives and evidence technicians. Mr. Raebel has led his office in about 6,500 felony cases since becoming the detective sergeant. He has experience, education and training in recognized Death Investigation coursework. Does his opponent?
Raebel’s interaction with the community and others in this arena is extensive and well respected. He knows how important it is for the coroner to collaborate with prosecutors, law enforcement and others in the medical community. My understanding is that his opponent works part time in the coroner’s office primarily inputting data. There is a substantial difference between leading and solving investigations and doing the paperwork. The job as coroner needs an experienced investigator and the most experienced candidate for this position is Jamie Raebel.
Choose the most qualified candidate for Benton County coroner. Choose Jamie Raebel.
Catherine Neer, Kennewick
Comments